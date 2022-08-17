Diane von Furstenberg, 75, poses in a red swimsuit on Instagram: 'Trying to own it'

Diane von Furstenberg poses in a bathing suit on Instagram. (Photo: Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

Diane von Furstenberg is proving selfies never go out of style.

The fashion designer, 75, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo of herself looking in the mirror while sporting a red one-piece. She captioned the post, “Selfie at 75 ? Trying to own it and 2 hours of daily swimming helps ! I know I should smile but I feel stupid smiling at myself ! Gratitude.”

Furstenberg received lots of love on her post. Model Iman commented, “Fearless & Beautiful,” while Maid actress Andie MacDowell shared, “Fabulous.” Director and producer Ava DuVernay called the photo “stunning and sensational.”

This isn’t the first time that Furstenberg has shared a photo of herself in a bathing suit. In 2021, she posted a photo of herself sporting a dark green swimsuit, with the caption, “Am I crazy to post this ? Own your age ....it’s a proof you have lived ! Love to everyone.”

Later that year, Furstenberg released the book Own It: The Secret to Life, which goes through a list of words, A through Z, and the lessons she’s learned about their true meaning. She spoke to ELLE about what inspired the book.

“We own our imperfections, and they become our assets. We own our vulnerability, and turn it into strength,” she said at the time. “So 'own it' was what was always coming back."

One word the mogul defined in the book was the word “age.”

“Age is the map of life made of memories, stored images, emotions, and experiences,” she wrote. “Aging needs to be celebrated every moment, every day, every year. Age is the proof of having lived.”

While the Belgium-born fashion icon doesn’t often share bathing suit photos on Instagram, she’s no stranger to the selfie. Earlier this week, she snapped a photo of herself lounging in a white top, along with the caption, “Trying to be true and pay attention … with age comes wisdom.”

