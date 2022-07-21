Cult-fave Diane Gilman jeans are on sale for just $16 — get them before they're gone

Yahoo Life has received compensation to create this article, and receives commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

These wildly popular jeans look great on everyone! (Photo: HSN)

A good pair of jeans is a must in any wardrobe, but finding said pair can be tricky. It needs to hug you in all the right places, smooth you out and create an overall flattering silhouette — and all that can be hard to find in one pair.

Well, there's one pair of jeans that people consistently swear by: The DG2 by Diane Gilman Classic Stretch Signature Boot-Cut Jean. While these jeans basically never go on sale, HSN has a special deal — you can grab a pair for just $16 (was $69.50). Score!

Just a heads up: You'll want to grab a pair ASAP. These jeans always sell out, whether they're marked down or not. And, with a lower-than-normal price, they're sure to fly into carts even faster than usual.

$16 $69.50 at HSN

What makes these jeans so great? A lot, actually. For starters, they're incredibly comfortable. It's all thanks to the twill weave fabric that offers up next-level softness. There's a little stretch and give in these jeans, but not so much that you end up with a baggy shape by the end of the day.

The silhouette is also incredibly flattering, with a boot-cut shape that makes your legs look longer and balances out your hips and thighs. The jeans are super versatile, and can be dressed up with heels or down with boots — your choice!

These jeans look good from all angles! (Photo: HSN)

You can pick from a slew of pretty washes, ranging from light to dark blue, black and gray. Or, at this sweet price, you can grab a few in different shades!

These jeans have an army of fans who swear by their overall fit and comfiness. "Off hand, I have no idea how many pairs of DG2 classic boot-cut jeans that I own. The fit is perfect for me," a happy customer said. "Please do not stop selling them."

"DG2 jeans are my favorite. They are the only ones I buy," a fellow fan said. "The fit and comfort are unbelievably comfortable. The amazing stretch keeps them looking good while allowing you to move easily."

Next-level comfort is recurring theme with fans. "They don't get baggy and are soooooo comfortable to wear," a five-star reviewer said.

Again, these jeans won't stay in stock. Get your hands on a discounted pair while you still can!

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

