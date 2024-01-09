Diana Ross Is Saint Laurent's Newest Muse

Not long after Jeremy Allen White broke the internet with that new Calvin Klein campaign, there's already another huge star poised to take the reigns this week. Diana Ross is the star of a brand new Saint Laurent campaign, lensed by iconic fashion photographer, David Sims.

A sneak peek at the campaign was teased via social media on January 8, which sees the legendary performer captured in a chic black and white portrait, likely spotlighting a dress from the brand's latest Spring 2024 collection. The image itself was shared by YSL on Instagram, with a simple caption that read, "Diana Ross, Spring 24 by Anthony Vaccarello."

Little else is known about the campaign and what else it's likely to include but already, the image of Ross alone has the internet going wild. Take a look at the initial teaser above and stay tuned for what's to come.

