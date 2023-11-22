Diana Henry's recipes for a perfect festive dinner party

On the menu to serve eight:

Smoked trout and sea bass crudo with pickled radishes and salmon roe

Roast fillet of beef with horseradish and mustard cream

Beetroot, red onion and black lentils with dill-sour cream

Potatoes with shallots, parsley and capers

Leafy salad with a simple vinaigrette

Pears in Marsala with dark chocolate shortbread

Spiced citrus and pomegranate compote

Even though I like eating it, the Christmas Day meal comes with enormous pressure. First there are disagreements about what time you should serve the big bird and then how long you should cook it for.

My dad died several years ago so Christmas isn’t the same now because he was the one with the strongest opinions. I’m a more experienced cook but this is the meal when other family members weigh in, even those who hardly ever cook. (I left Dad to it the year we had no electricity and he tried to cook the turkey on the barbecue. I don’t have the experience to take on this feat, though neither did he. My mother swore like a sailor throughout.)

As well as the amount of time the turkey should cook for there’s the question of how you look after it. Should you coddle it by wrapping it in butter-soaked muslin? Should it go in breast-down and be turned over later? At what stage should you remove the foil? If you make mistakes with your calculations and the flesh ends up dry it can ruin the day.

About four years ago I did this by getting my sums wrong and cooking in an oven I wasn’t familiar with (it was so hot you could have fired pottery in it). I still bear the mark of shame – nobody has forgotten the disappointment – and I cringe every time I think about it.

Christmas lunch is also a challenge because there are so many components – the various vegetables, the gravy, the bread sauce – and they have to be served warm. Keeping everything at the right temperature – and heating your plates and serving dishes – is difficult.

I will never stop cooking a traditional Christmas lunch, but I seek culinary freedom in the run-up to the big day. When planning pre-Christmas meals for friends I usually keep it simple – beef-shin ragu, made days in advance, with pappardelle was a triumph a few years ago – but this year I want to sidestep the tyranny of hot food and offer dishes that can be passed around the table.

The concept of ‘sharing plates’ is common in restaurants, though I am not a fan of them there; the food never manages to feel abundant, and people watch like hawks as they see a dish everyone is raving about disappear before it even gets to them.

But serving big platters to be passed around at home feels generous, celebratory and sociable. It also has tones of an old-fashioned Christmas – a platonic ideal that we carry around in our heads even if we have never experienced it – of good cheer.

With the Christmas feast here, I wanted to offer dishes that have a touch of luxury and which can be served either warm or at room temperature. There’s no starter and main course division. Some people might not want the fish at all, others might prefer to have more vegetables, and there’s a choice of puddings (you can have both if you want to).

Despite the preserved lemon in the dressing for the sea bass it’s a pretty northern European meal – smoked trout, beets, beef and horseradish – and you can make it more so by serving soda bread made with wholemeal flour and stout. The leaf salad can be plain or made with bitter crimson leaves as well as green ones.

The beef is expensive, there’s no getting round that, but I only serve joints of beef about once a year, usually near Christmas. You can make the spread more varied by adding cheeses, a platter of fruit – mandarins, small apples, black grapes – and nuts; even chocolates.

A table of close friends, generous plates of food, a few candles and Christmas greenery is surely what the season is about.

