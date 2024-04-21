Dezerland Park is offering new weekly and daily specials

Dezerland Park on International Drive is introducing a lineup of specials and promotions for visitors.

The indoor park will offer discounted entry, BOGO deals, and food and beverage specials for visitors.

Soren Schomburg, General Manager of Dezerland Park. “We’re thrilled to introduce a new, and most importantly, affordable way for guests of all ages to experience the fun attractions here at Dezerland Park.”

The specials are ongoing and can be redeemed in person at Dezerland Park, see the offers below:

Movie Car Monday: Each week the Orlando Auto Museum will feature a new car in the Hollywood Cars of Stars exhibit and guests can enjoy 50% off tickets to all day to explore the museum for themselves.

Tuesday 2 for $22: Grab a friend and head to Dezerland Park on Tuesdays and enjoy any two attractions for $22. Attractions include Orlando Auto Museum, Pinball Palace and Toxic Blast.

War Zone Wednesday: Save on Dezerland’s newest attraction, Toxic Blast, and get 45 minutes of action with unlimited “gellet” hoppers for only $25. ($10 discount)

Thursday College Night: From 5 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, students can enjoy a 50% discount on Go-Karting, Pinball Palace, The Orlando Auto Museum and Toxic Blast Arena, plus 25% off 30 minutes of axe throwing at Axcelsior and Verse Orlando’s augmented reality experiences. Dezerland is also offering an extended Happy Hour throughout the night. Guests must present a valid college ID and must be 21 years or older to purchase alcohol.

Friday Family Fun Day: A 25% discount at Pinball Palace, The Orlando Auto Museum, Toxic Blast, Axecelsior and Verse Orlando for families of four or more.

Sip & Play Sunday: Each week, guests can take advantage of 50% off and Happy Hour at Pinball Palace from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The park will also offer weekly promotions, including:

Stub & Save: Show your Cinemark ticket stub at Axecelsior and get $5 off 30 minutes of axe throwing.

Pinball Palace Happy Hour: Enjoy beer specials while playing games at Pinball Palace every Monday through Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Rainy Day offers: Whenever it’s raining on I-Drive, visitors can enjoy the indoor attractions, including the Orlando Auto Museum, Pinball Palace, and Toxic Blast, for 25% off.

Dezerland Park has over 850,000 square feet of family entertainment options.

The indoor park is home to an auto museum that showcases more than 2,000 vehicles and an indoor go-kart track.

