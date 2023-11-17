Dex Carvey, son of comedian Dana Carvey, dies of drug overdose at 32

Dex Carvey, the 32-year-old son of comedian Dana Carvey, died of an accidental drug overdose Wednesday, his parents said in a joint statement.

Dana Carvey and his wife, Paula, announced their son’s death in a statement posted Thursday to Instagram.

Before his death, Dex Carvey followed in his father’s comedic footsteps and even did an opening set for his father’s 2016 Netflix special, “Straight White Male.”

During the set he joked about how his brother also went into the business, describing them as the “Von Trapp family of comedy.”

Dana Carvey and his wife described their eldest son as an “extremely talented” man who passionately pursed his love of the arts.

“It’s not an exaggeration to say that Dex loved life,” the statement said. “And when you were with him, you loved life too. He made everything fun. But most of all, he loved his family; his friends and his girlfriend, Kaylee.”

They added that “anyone struggling with addiction or who loves someone struggling with addiction” are in their hearts and prayers.

If you or someone you know is struggling with an alcohol, drug or other substance abuse problem, call the free and confidential helpline of the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration at 1-800-662-HELP (1-800-662-4357), or visit findtreatment.gov.

