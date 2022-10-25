Attention, weekend warriors: DeWalt power tools are up to 55% off at Amazon, today only

Stock up on these high-quality tools at a serious discount. (Photo: Amazon)

Looking to up your DIY game? We have the deal for you! Amazon’s deal of the day is on DeWalt power tools and accessories with savings up to 55% off retail. However, these low prices won’t last forever, as deals expire at 11:59 p.m. PST. From battery packs to table saws, DeWalt has a wide variety of power tools that are designed to just get the job done with ease. Most products are lightweight and compact, so they’re easy to transport from job-to-job, while the brand is known for its reliability and power.

Amazon DeWalt 20V MAX Cordless Drill / Driver Kit $190 $229 Save $39 Drive in screws at lightning speed with the help of this cordless drill. It's specially designed to help you fit into tight spots and even has LED lights to help you see what you're working on. An ergonomic grip makes it comfy to use. $190 at Amazon

"I’ve always envied people with cordless drills but whenever I bought one, it never worked very well. It was always gassing out after the first or second screw or hole," said a five-star reviewer. "But this one is a game-changer! The battery just lasts and lasts. I keep forgetting it’s a cordless drill and just think of it as a drill."

Amazon DeWalt 20V Palm Sander Starter Kit $349 $478 Save $129 Smooth out rough surfaces with the help of this handheld sander. It offers speeds of up to 14,000 OPM to make short work of any surface, while a brushless motor makes your jobs more efficient. $349 at Amazon

"I like buying Dewalt 'kits' such as this battery starter kit because they're usually a bargain for everything that's included," a happy customer says. "The bag in this case helps keep everything together, which I seem to have a problem with!"

Amazon DeWalt 20V MAX Cordless Drill Combo Kit, 9-Tools $599 $899 Save $300 This kit has pretty much everything you need. Enjoy a drill driver, impact driver, circular saw, recip saw, oscillating tool, work light, grinder, drill and even a Bluetooth speaker to help you power through your home repairs. $599 at Amazon

"I’ve used everything in this set multiple times and loved everything in it!" said a five-star fan. "I’m a handyman/contractor and have used this set almost exclusively on a few decent sized deck jobs and it is way nicer than corded tools!"

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

