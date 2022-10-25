Attention, weekend warriors: DeWalt power tools are up to 55% off at Amazon, today only
Looking to up your DIY game? We have the deal for you! Amazon’s deal of the day is on DeWalt power tools and accessories with savings up to 55% off retail. However, these low prices won’t last forever, as deals expire at 11:59 p.m. PST. From battery packs to table saws, DeWalt has a wide variety of power tools that are designed to just get the job done with ease. Most products are lightweight and compact, so they’re easy to transport from job-to-job, while the brand is known for its reliability and power.
DeWalt 20V MAX Cordless Drill / Driver Kit
"I’ve always envied people with cordless drills but whenever I bought one, it never worked very well. It was always gassing out after the first or second screw or hole," said a five-star reviewer. "But this one is a game-changer! The battery just lasts and lasts. I keep forgetting it’s a cordless drill and just think of it as a drill."
DeWalt 20V Palm Sander Starter Kit
"I like buying Dewalt 'kits' such as this battery starter kit because they're usually a bargain for everything that's included," a happy customer says. "The bag in this case helps keep everything together, which I seem to have a problem with!"
DeWalt 20V MAX Cordless Drill Combo Kit, 9-Tools
"I’ve used everything in this set multiple times and loved everything in it!" said a five-star fan. "I’m a handyman/contractor and have used this set almost exclusively on a few decent sized deck jobs and it is way nicer than corded tools!"
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
