Detweiler: Palace Theatre showcases home-grown talent

As we bid farewell to another year, it's with immense gratitude that we reflect on the incredible support our community has shown for the Marion Palace Theatre. Just like that, the echoes of "Christmas at the Palace” still ring in our hearts, and here we are, embracing the festive spirit of December once again.

A heartfelt thank you is due to the 3,408 wonderful individuals who graced us with their presence at this year's “Christmas at the Palace.” Your enthusiasm and commitment breathe life into this grand old lady, our beloved Marion Palace Theatre. It's heartwarming to witness the community rallying around this cultural gem, ensuring its legacy endures for generations to come.

At the heart of our mission is a commitment to provide diverse and engaging events, and this year has been no exception. Beyond the enchanting "Christmas at the Palace," we're thrilled to present "Away in the Basement: A Church Basement Ladies Christmas" on Dec. 15. This delightful show promises laughter and nostalgia, offering a glimpse into the world of those industrious ladies who cook up more than just meals for church events.

Kirk Detweiler is the executive director of the Palace Theatre.

Reflecting on the success of "The Church Basement Ladies" last year, I'm reminded of the timeless humor found in Janet Letnes Martin and Suzann Nelson's "Growing Up Lutheran." Memories of my own mother, Polly, toiling away in the church kitchen for events at Crosswood Methodist Church flood back — a connection that adds a personal touch to the performances we bring to our cherished audience.

Duets and comedy coming in January

Looking ahead to January, the May Pavilion will come alive with the talents of our local stars. On Jan. 20, join us for "No Place Like Home," a spectacular duet performance by local singers Tanner Wink and Madisen Schenk. A celebration of our vibrant community, this show promises to be a heartfelt journey through the magic of shared voices.

Then, on Jan. 27, brace yourselves for an evening of unbridled laughter as our homegrown comedy troupe, Shovel City Improv, takes the stage. What makes this troupe truly special is the unpredictability of each show. With audience suggestions fueling their creativity, be prepared for an evening of side-splitting hilarity that's uniquely tailored to the moment.

As we express our deepest gratitude to our show sponsors — the Marion Y-Men’s Service Club, the John C. Keggan Girls, and the Kin & Kilt Axe Throwing Scottish Pub — we invite you to secure your tickets for these upcoming performances. Whether at the Palace Box Office, by phone or online, your support ensures that the Marion Palace Theatre continues to be a beacon of culture, laughter and community connection.

Let's continue this journey together, creating memories and fostering a sense of togetherness that makes the Marion Palace Theatre not just a venue but a home for the heart and soul of our community.

Tickets are available at the Palace Box Office every weekday except Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., by calling 740-383-2101 or on our website, marionpalace.org. Join us in celebrating the magic of live performance and the vibrant spirit of our community at the Marion Palace Theatre.

