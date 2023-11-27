Destiny’s Child Came Together for Beyoncé’s 'Renaissance' Film Premiere

On Saturday night, celebrities in Los Angeles flocked to Beverly Hills' Samuel Goldwyn Theater to attend the premiere of Beyoncé's new movie, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé. Included on that list were original Destiny’s Child members Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, LeToya Luckett, and LaTavia Roberson. Fans were especially surprised to see Luckett and Roberson, who both left the group in 2000.

The four of them did appear in the second trailer for the movie, so there was some expectation they might be invited, but it was not guaranteed. Former member Farrah Franklin was nowhere to be seen.

All the ladies wore stunning looks for the night, following the invite's directive to go for “cozy opulence.”

Kelly Rowland went with a Jean Paul Gaultier gown with a dramatic conical bust in Beyoncé's favorite silver metallic color.

Amy Sussman - Getty Images

Michelle Williams wore a black bodysuit by Bishme Cromartie with a dramatic over-the-shoulder train and a pair of thigh-high black boots.

Amy Sussman - Getty Images

LeToya Luckett had her hair in a blonde pixie cut and wore a vinyl gown in black with a silver sheen in the light.

Amy Sussman - Getty Images

And LaTavia Roberson was in an asymmetrical black velvet gown with a revealing cutout across her torso and half her bodice, revealing a black square appliqué with a diamond pattern.

Amy Sussman - Getty Images

In addition to the former group members, the guest list was star-studded, including Tina Knowles, Tyler Perry, Lupita Nyong’o, Lizzo, Chloe and Halle Bailey, Kris Jenner, Laverne Cox, Jeremy Pope, and Issa Rae. Beyoncé arrived to the event late, avoiding the red carpet. She reportedly arrived just as the lights dimmed in the theater and attendees were instructed not to take any photos or video. The film’s theatrical release is set for December 1, so fans have some time to pick out their cozy and opulent look before attending.

You Might Also Like