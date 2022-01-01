Get fit while you sit! This genius under-desk bike is $40 off at Amazon, but only 'til midnight

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Ready for a ride? Ready for a deal? (Photo: Amazon)

Still working from home or got someone on your list who is? There are plenty of perks. You can wear your PJs during meetings, you have your full kitchen right there and your commute is basically nonexistent. But there's one major downside: You've been moving less.

While you could try to squeeze a little more into your regular exercise routine to make up for it, it can be hard to find the time. That's where the DeskCycle 2 comes in. This handy machine is a pint-sized version of an exercise bike — you can take it to the office or a friend's house!

Just a heads up: You can get a DeskCycle 2 in two days with Amazon Prime. Not a member? Sign up here for all the entertainment and shopping benefits Amazon offers. Member now? Get this mini bike in a jiffy, so you can put it to work later this week.

$160 with on-page coupon $199 at Amazon

This portable bike is so, so cool. For starters, it's compact. Just slip it under your desk, and you can start pedaling immediately. It's low profile enough to work under desks as low as 27 inches!

The bike has a magnetic resistance mechanism for a quiet, smooth ride, so the noise won't distract you while you work. It also has eight calibrated resistance settings, allowing you to go from an easy cruise to more challenging settings.

You can even monitor your speed, time, distance and calories burned with the DeskCycle 2 thanks to a large five-function LCD display.

The Desk Cycle 2 makes exercise easy. (Photo: Amazon)

The DeskCycle has a ton of fans, including many who swear it helped them lose weight. "I've been using this every day since I bought it, and this deserves 10 stars," a happy customer said. "My legs have never felt so good after sitting at my desk all day! It's so quiet, I never hear it. The machine doesn't slide or move (it's on hardwood) and the intensity levels are, well intense! I am incredibly impressed with this machine — to be honest, I wasn't sure what to expect...I am looking forward to getting some seriously buff legs sitting on my rear all day!"

Story continues

A website developer who says they live a "very sedentary lifestyle" also gives it five stars. "I decided to buy this little machine about five weeks ago. And I am not disappointed. It is VERY quiet," they wrote. "Not a single annoying squeak. And best of all, I went from 160 pounds to 153 pounds...in just five weeks. My diet has not changed much (outside of limiting my take out and increasing my protein levels)." If you want to move more, but can't sacrifice time at your desk, this is a deal you don't want to miss.

$160 with on-page coupon $199 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:

TV deals:

Headphones and earbud deals:

Smartphone and tablet deals:

Video game deals:

Smart home deals:

Vacuum deals:

Fashion deals:

Kitchen deals:

Beauty deals:

Bedding deals:

Read More from Yahoo Life:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.