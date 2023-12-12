Have a Desk Job? Here's What Happens To Your Body When You Sit 8-10 Hours a Day

Plus, how to counteract the negative side effects.

Let’s face it, a lot of us spend most of our days sitting. Whether it be in an office, working from home, commuting or just relaxing on the couch scrolling through social media, more and more of us are not up and moving like we used to. In fact, Americans are sitting more than at any other time in history, and this can have serious side effects.



“A sedentary lifestyle has become a ubiquitous norm in the United States with dire health consequences,” says Alex Mafdali, M.D., a primary care sports medicine physician with Baptist Health Orthopedic Care. “Prolonged sitting can lead to a plethora of adverse consequences including weight gain, osteoporosis, anxiety, depression, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and even deep vein thrombosis.”



And while it might be impossible to avoid sitting for most of your 9 to 5, there are small changes you can implement into your daily life to help counteract these negative side effects. Ahead, professionals break down what exactly happens to your body when it remains sedentary for most of the day, the toll it can take on your metabolism and mental health, and ways you can introduce movement breaks throughout your day.



You Can Loose Strength and Flexibility

The saying is true that ‘if you don’t use them, you lose them’, and when you’re sitting all day your muscles and joints remain stationary, meaning they can lose their strength and flexibility due to inactivity.



Some research has even shown that prolonged periods of sitting in a chair can lead to passive back muscle stiffness. “The current underlying framework suggests that while we are sitting, we have a low level of muscle activity and the static nature of the sitting posture restricts our muscle metabolism which ultimately affects our blood flow, muscle tissue oxygenation, and regulation of inflammation,” says Dr. Mafdali. “This reduction in muscle metabolism triggers a reactive imbalance within the muscle cells leading to increased muscle stiffness.”



In other words, maintaining the same seated position for an extended period of time can add prolonged stress that overtime weakens muscles. And it’s more than just your joints. Dr. Mafdali says prolonged sitting can affect your core stabilizers, hip joints, hip flexors, glutes, shoulders and wrists as well.



You Can Develop Bad Posture

Sitting for a prolonged period of time can strain your muscles and joints and weaken the back muscles, leading to poor posture. As you sit throughout the day, your head, neck, and shoulders may begin to naturally slouch. Over time, this strains your spine. Plus, this can cause your muscles and tendons to not work at their best, and in this weakened position, your body is using more energy to counteract and overcompensate.



“The underactivity leads to an inability to maintain upright posture, and the overactivity can facilitate forward head migration and, in some cases, rounding of the shoulders,” says Dr. Mafdali. “Poor posture can have deleterious consequences to our overall health. The main culprit is back and neck pain that can lead to structural changes or deformities of the bone such as hyperkyphosis, spinal dysfunction, or arthritis.”



And the consequences of poor posture on your overall health can be far more than just joint or neck pain. Research has shown that poor posture can cause sleep problems, poor circulation, headaches, constipation, and even slowed digestion due to the increased pressure on the abdomen, which can, in turn, force stomach acid in the wrong direction.



It May Increase the Risk of Chronic Diseases

The reality is that when you keep your body in a sedentary position for a long period of time, your muscles do not regulate things like blood sugar or cholesterol levels. This can lead to chronic inflammation, which is known to cause health concerns and chronic disease, which can lead to obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and certain types of cancer.



According to a research review published in 2019, there is a “dose-dependent” relationship between how long you sit for and your risk for developing cardiovascular disease, cancer, and even dying. What that means is the more time you spend sitting, the more your risk increases.



Sitting for too long can also increase your risk of gaining weight. Research shows that people with obesity sit for an average of two hours longer each day than do people with a normal weight. And sedentary behavior has even been linked to a 112% increase in risk of type 2 diabetes.



It Can Cause Metabolic Changes

A sedentary lifestyle doesn't just affect your bones and muscles, it can affect your metabolism as well. “Sitting for extended periods of time, or lack of exercise in general, is known to disrupt glucose metabolism and energy storage,” says Vanessa Rissetto, Registered Dietitian and CEO of Culina Health. “It can make it difficult to regulate blood sugar and blood pressure and also weaken your bones.”



Your metabolism plays a critical role in keeping your body functioning. You need a minimum number of calories each day, but when you burn calories less efficiently, fat gets stored in different places. This can lead to insulin sensitivity, meaning more insulin will be required to get glucose into the cells, and with the more insulin that is floating around in the bloodstream, there is a greater likelihood that your weight will go up, as insulin is a storage hormone.



It Can Effect Mental Health

While kicking off your shoes and relaxing after a long day has its benefits, too much sitting has been directly linked to mental health struggles. A 2023 study found that a sedentary lifestyle of sitting for more than eight hours a day can raise your risk of developing depression, and another found the same amount of sitting can lead to anxiety.



“When you're physically active, your brain releases serotonin, which helps with mood,” says Rissetto. “Less movement means less serotonin, which can contribute to depression. And when you spend more time indoors, your exposure to sunlight is limited, and sunlight is thought to increase the brain's release of serotonin.



How to Counteract the Effects

We know that was a whole lot of not-so-great news. But the silver lining is that you can counteract some of these negative effects. Here's how:

Move — Even Just For a Few Minutes

Researchers have found that 30 minutes of exercise per day, three to five days a week, can significantly improve depression and anxiety symptoms, aid weight loss, improve sleep, and ward off many chronic diseases. If you don't have time for a half-hour workout, try sneaking in 10 minutes of stretching or walking a few times a day. Or you could even set up a walking pad under your desk to log extra steps while you work. “Making frequent movement breaks and incorporating a variety of stretching exercises can really be advantageous in the long run,” says Dr. Mafdali.



Sit up Straight

Dr. Mafdali also recommends being aware of your posture during the day while you’re at work, driving, walking, watching television, and even sleeping. “While seated, try to make sure your feet remain flat on the floor, knees level with your hips,” she says. “Avoid slouching and sit with your back against the backrest. Consider using a lumbar support for your chair, footrest or even a standing desk.”

Seek Out Sunlight

To stave off the negative mental health impacts that come with sitting all day, Rissetto recommends stepping outside at the top of every work hour, even if it’s just for five to 10 minutes. Eating your lunch in a different place from where you’ve been sitting all morning and placing a light box next to your chair or desk can also help.



