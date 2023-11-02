How to Design the Cutest Holiday Space with Target’s $10 Mini Wreaths

These affordable wreaths come in various styles, perfect for gradually transitioning into the holiday season or adding festive touches to your decor.

It’s officially November, and Mariah Carey is officially playing throughout department stores (and in our headphones). If you're feeling ready to swap your fall decorations for your winter ones but don’t want to fully commit just yet, Target dropped a collection of mini wreaths designed by Threshold made for transitional design—and they’re only $10.

Starting with the Mini Pine Christmas Wreath in green eases you into the holiday season: it's a 12-inch wreath with faux foliage of green pine needles, and its simple design won’t overpower any of your other seasonal decor. Add one to your gallery wall or buy a set of three to hang above your mantle. Or if you have a furry family member who wants to partake in festivities, hang it over your doggy door.

For those not worried about holding back with the Christmas decor, the Mini Eucalyptus With Red Berry Christmas Wreath totally captures the holiday spirit. It’s also 12 inches and has a top-hanging loop but features faux eucalyptus and pine needles, bright berries, and a bow-tie accent. The greenery and bold touches of red make it an eye catching addition for above your front door or in your entryway.

The Mini Heavy Flocked Christmas Wreath features the most wintery design of the available mini wreaths with its faux foliage of white, flocked greenery, and pinecone accents. Pair it with the Mini Eucalyptus Wreath or the Mini Pine Wreath to create a winter wonderland look in your home and showcase a variety of colors.

The Mini Red Berry Christmas Wreath is 12 inches of cheerful holiday fun. It’s decorated with shiny red faux berries that would bring a festive feel to any room. Style it as a table centerpiece with tapered candles or a bouquet of flowers in the middle. It works with fall and winter decor, so use it as a transitional piece or as part of your Thanksgiving setup.

No matter how you transition into the season—slowly or all at once—these wreaths get you and your home in the holiday spirit just as much as putting up your tree can (and with much less effort).

