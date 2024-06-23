'The Deserts of California' inspires awe, hope for arid land

Not many books come with ethical presumptions, but a spectacular recent publication starts with one: “’The Deserts of California’ presumes that hope, like healing, relies on time. If there is time, there is hope. Although every desert habitat type is threatened, very little of it is yet extinct. Despite the complexity of the threat, everywhere there is precedent for resurgence. The body of the desert does not exist as an object. It exists, as does the human body, as a living space within a continuum of injury and regeneration.”

Thoughtfully written and gorgeously illustrated in watercolor sketches by Obi Kaufmann, the book is a reason for hope. The depth of its scholarship is a reason for awe.

Kaufmann is an expert on California. His numerous publications include “The California Field Atlas,” “The State of Water - Understanding California’s Most Important Resource,” “The Forests of California,” and The Coasts of California.” As of 2023 he was working on a wrapping up his California Field Atlas series with “The State of Fire: Understanding How, Where and Why California Burns.”

His latest book superbly delves into every aspect of the desert. He describes the arid lands of the west as those “of survival and sun.” He explains, “Most geographers describe North America as having four great desert regions: the Mojave, the Great Basin, the Sonoran, and the Chihuahuan…the topographic, climactic and ecological variation within those deserts deserves further demarcation. Deserts are often divided climatically, into cold deserts and warm deserts. While desert receive relatively low amounts of annual precipitations, cold deserts receive the precipitation in the form of now, whereas warm deserts receive it as rain.”

He demarcates further an empire of cactus: “At 106,000 square miles (11,300 in California), the low desert of the Sonoran Desert, of which the Colorado is a subset, is more associated with cactus and other succulent plants than any other of the West’s deserts. The number of cactus species is highest in California’s Sonoran and Colorado Deserts, contributing the most to the deserts’ total population of cactus species, now over eighteen hundred. The Salton Sea, the largest body of water in the California deserts, was preceded by Lake Cahuilla, the largest of the Pleistocene lakes that defined the variegated landscape when this land was much less arid.”

He traces the establishment of an ancient floristic province called Mohavia, marked 50 million years ago by the distribution of ancient palm species including the Washingtonia filifera native to the palm canyons in the Coachella Valley.

He waxes poetic in his discussion of the mighty creosote bush, which he dubs the biological wonder of the world. “In the Johnson Valley, at the base of the San Bernardino Mountains, the oldest clonal organism in the world watches geological ages pass. The King Clone creosote bush, growing at one millimeter per year, replaces itself with genetic clones every century or so as it grows in a ring out from the center point. Now roughly seventy feet in diameter and nearly twelve thousand years old, King Clone challenges the distinction between botany and geology in its ability to outlast millennia of erosional processes and persist while the world changes.”

Its ancient brethren populate the Mojave, Sonoran and Colorado deserts. Creosote can be seen dotting the sand dunes for miles throughout the Coachella Valley. Kaufmann says that creosote accounts for nearly 30% of the entire above ground biomass in the Mojave.

He covers Joshua Tree National Park noting, “In addition to its namesake tree, the first thing to notice about the landscape…is the array of unusual, massive stones, strangely shaped, ominous and unique. These enormous structures, called tors, are composed of monozogranite, a type of granite rock that is the result of a plutonic intrusion (where magma of one type of rock solidifies over time in another type of rock) that occurred nearly one hundred million years ago… between the trees and the tors, habitat in Joshua Tree … is unique to the Southwestern Mojave Desert. The park is big enough such that it spans two deserts: the Mojave and the Sonoran.

Kaufmann treks to Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, the Chocolate Mountains, the Salton Sea, Imperial Valley to the Colorado River enumerating their flora and fauna through the timeline of the earth itself, and he contemplates what might come next.

The book “blazes a trail through the sun-scorched lands of the Golden State’s dire and sublime desert regions, revealing along the way the lessons for our future lurking in the ancient dust. Animated by the artist-adventurer sensibility…this volume plunges sojourners into the rugged and remove chalk-and-ochre landscapes of sagebrush, sand dunes, and elusive oases, each one abounding with majesty and enduring life. This book is an adventure story through the great deserts of the farthest West, from the arid to the alpine. Told through paintbrush and prose, it is a journey both geophysical and philosophical – one that walks the line between what is known and what may yet be.”

This dense tome is available on heydaybooks.com and turning to any of its 485 pages is comforting as it immediately affords a perspective on mundane affairs of daily living and prosaic problems of our current age by contextualizing in terms of geologic time.

Plus, Kaufmann remains cautiously hopeful. “Time will tell whether human agency, empowered as wisely as conceivably possible with innovative technology, Indigenous technique, and scientific specificity, can indeed reverse the forces that march so many living systems to the edge. Time will tell whether it is a false assumption that both rampant energy development and ecological sustainability can exist in this unique, twenty-two-million-acre piece of the planet. Time will tell how much time the desert needs. Time to recover. Time to transform into what it will become next.”

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: 'The Deserts of California' inspires awe, hope for arid land