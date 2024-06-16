Deseret News archives: No dad joke, fathers deserve a day to be honored

The front page of the Deseret News ahead of Father's Day in Utah in 1964.

A look back at local, national and world events through Deseret News archives.

“Fathers come in assorted sizes, shapes, colors and ages. No two are alike. They may be conservative businessmen, friendly grocers, dexterous mechanics, bronzed farmers, learned lawyers, dedicated doctors, respected educators, creative journalists, jaunty salesmen.

“Yet, they all have something in common — their chief concern is their family.

And whether they are 20-year-olds awkwardly clutching their first diapered bundles, or gray-haired grandpas being cared for in turn by their children, the concern is universal.”

So wrote a Deseret News staff writer in 1964. The sentiments are the same today.

Father’s Day traces its roots as far back as the 1500s, but its American history started with unofficial celebrations in 1908. Father’s Day and Mother’s Day were suggested by Sonora Smart Dodd and Anna Jarvis, respectively. In 1966, President Lyndon B. Johnson made Father’s Day an official holiday. Later, President Richard Nixon set its date on the third Sunday in June, per reports.

Here are some archived Deseret News stories about Father’s Day:

