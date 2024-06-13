A Des Moines Botanical Garden plant is about to die. But first it will put on a show.

A succulent at the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden is getting ready to die — but first it will put on a show.

An Agave ovatifolia, also known as a frosty blue succulent, is about to unfurl its death bloom — 10 years after it was planted below the garden's glass dome. Education coordinator Paige Shafer said the stalk began growing in May but is due soon to bloom.

"The flowers will unfurl soon," Shafer said. "Then we can pollinate it and hopefully get some seeds."

The frosty blue succulent has grown a lot over 10 years. Now it's ready to bloom and then die.

The spike that signifies the plant is ready to flower could reach 14 feet tall and will last about a month.

But Shafer said the next two weeks will be the most visually interesting. Once it opens, the flower spike will be packed with green and yellow flowers that will last for about a week.

After that, seed buds will form for another week. Then, the plant will wither away.

"It's the last hurrah," Shafer said.

That's because the plant is monocarpic, meaning it only has a single bloom in its entire lifetime. While the gardens do have plenty of other monocarpic plants, one of this size is very rare.

"It's one of our older agaves," Shafer said. "They're more common in the Southwest, but in Iowa it's rare to see."

Shafer said that while the garden has some other older agaves, none are expected to bloom for a couple years.

The Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden, 909 Robert D. Ray Drive, is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends. Tickets are $12 for adults, $11 for seniors and veterans, $9 for children ages 2-12, and free for anyone younger.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Frosty blue succulent at Des Moines Botanical Garden gets death bloom