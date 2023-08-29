These Are All The Eye Creams Dermatologists Really Use For Dark Circles



Struggling with dark circles? You're not the only one. Saying that they're a common skincare concern would be an understatement. More than half of the population has some form of dark circles, according to a 2021 study of 100 people published in Annals of Dermatology.

The good news? Below, dermatologists have recommended a bunch of of eye creams for dark circles that can help treat a wide array of skin types. Some of them work to brighten your under-eyes, while others work to plump up your skin with hyaluronic acid, too, which can help hollow and dark under-eyes. Because puffy eyes usually accompany dark circles, some of these eye creams are even made with caffeine to assist in de-puffing, says dermatologist Marisa Garshick, MD.

And before you ask, no, using a facial cream does not work as a substitute. "Because the skin under the eyes is so sensitive, you're asking for problems if you use products with active ingredients that are meant for facial skin," says Courtney Rubin, MD, a board-certified dermatologist at Comprehensive Dermatology Center of Pasadena. "Eye creams need to be formulated a little bit differently than how you would formulate [products] for the rest of the face."

While the market is certainly not lacking in options, it can still be tricky to sort through them all. Luckily, WH put together a list of the 19 best eye creams for dark circles, according to dermatologists, to help you decide which one is right for you. Read on to see the top picks.

Meet the experts: Marisa Garshick, MD, is a dermatologist based in New York. Alexis Young, MD, is a dermatologist based in Paramus, New Jersey. Brendan Camp, MD, is a dermatologist based in New York. Angela Lamb, MD, is a dermatologist based in New York City. Kami Parsa, MD, is an oculoplastic and reconstructive surgeon and a clinical professor at The University of Southern California's Department of Ophthalmology. Dustin Portela, MD, is a dermatologist based in Boise, Idahoe. Deanne Mraz Robinson, MD, is a dermatologist from Connecticut. Courtney Rubin, MD, is a board-certified dermatologist at Comprehensive Dermatology Center of Pasadena and chief medical officer at Fig.1 Beauty.

Hydra 24 + Regard Glacon

“Fatigue elevates stress hormone cortisol levels which can swell blood vessels, making them more visible and resulting in dark circles,” says Dr. Young. Payot's eye cream contains vitamin C to brighten the skin and "neutralize free oxygen radicals, which are unstable oxygen molecules that can contribute to the process of photoaging," says Dr. Camp. In other words, Payot's eye cream can help prevent dark spots under-eyes.

"This roll-on applicator makes it easy to use and helps to address puffiness while also moisturizing the skin," says Garshick. She recommends using it once or even twice daily.

Reviewers say that this product soothes under-eyes without making them feel greasy. Many of them also love how small the product is, making it really easy to apply. Some customers also reported that the product helped them eliminate their morning puffiness.

Rave Review: "Super easy to use and shockingly super moisturizing! Absolutely awesome!"

Shop Now Hydra 24 + Regard Glacon payot.com $35.00

Hydrating Eye Gel-Cream

A soothing eye cream that's suitable for sensitive skin is a must-have if your under-eye area dries out from time to time. Cetaphil's gel formula contains hydrating and soothing ingredients like vitamins B2 and E, hyaluronic acid, and green tea extract.

Reviewers love how affordable and effective Cetaphil's eye cream is compared to high-end brands. Many of them also say that it smoothes out and brightens their under-eyes. It may not be appropriate for all skin types, though. Some users did point out that they experience breakouts after using the product.

Rave Review: "This was a hit with my uber-dry perimenopausal winter skin. I use it morning and night. It's fab and lightweight...This was my first purchase and I’ll definitely repurchase. Very happy skin."

Shop Now Hydrating Eye Gel-Cream amazon.com $9.00 Courtesy

Total Eye 3-in-1 Renewal Therapy

“Ultraviolet radiation breaks down our skin’s collagen and elastin fibers, resulting in skin thinning, clumping of the fibers, and ultimately the appearance of dark circles," Dr. Young says. "It can also worsen existing hyperpigmentation under the eyes.” She suggests this mineral-based sunscreen eye cream featuring a neutral peach tint. This product also works double-duty as a concealer with ultra light coverage.

Many users say that this cream is gentle on their skin and doesn't crease. Those who typically wear minimal makeup love that it doubles as a concealer without drying out their eyes. Reviewers also appreciate the added SPF 35 in the formula.

Rave Review: "I apply this product under one eye and another on the other eye and asked eight people which was better. Seven chose this one. I was surprised, but happy :D."

Shop Now Total Eye 3-in-1 Renewal Therapy amazon.com $79.00 Courtesy

Confidence In An Eye Cream

This cream can be used once or twice a day, says Dr. Garshick. "By combining peptides, including rice peptides and tetrapeptides, this eye cream helps to firm the skin while also helping to address dryness," she says.

Reviewers enjoy the texture of this cream and like that it has no odor. They also note that it goes on smooth without leaving a sticky or greasy feeling afterward. Most users say they have felt and seen improvement over time.

Rave Review: "OMG. I can't believe how amazing this eye cream is. I'm in my 60's and concealer has always creased under my eyes...so frustrating! With this product, there are no creases! I'm so thrilled!"

Shop Now Confidence In An Eye Cream ulta.com $47.50 Courtesy

Smooth Landing Advanced Retinoid Eye Balm

The state of your skin's surface can contribute to undereye circles. There's a chance that any inflammation in the area can leave hyperpigmentation, or a stain, resulting in the appearance of dark circles, says Dr. Young.

To treat that, she suggests looking for an eye cream that contains a gentle form of vitamin A called retinol, which will help produce collagen to thicken the skin and reduce fine lines, Dr. Camp adds.



Reviewers who have milia (small white bumps under the skin) say they saw a visible difference and improvement after consistent usage. Many people also love the size of this product for the price point. Some users with eczema also saw significant improvement in their symptoms.

Rave Review: "I am skeptical about cosmetic promises, but at this price I figured I would give it a try. I have puffy spots on the top of my cheek bones. Within two days, they were gone. GONE. I don't know what else to say except if you have this problem, it works."

Shop Now Smooth Landing Advanced Retinoid Eye Balm amazon.com $18.99 Courtesy

PlantGenius Line-Filling Eye Balm

Since the area under the eye can be sensitive, derms often recommend fragrance-free, gentle products like this one. “This has an excellent mix of effective natural ingredients including licorice root extract for dark circles, caffeine to target puffiness, and bakuchiol to help combat fine lines,” dermatologist Angela Lamb, MD, says.

Some users says that this product works well on their sensitive skin and doesn't cause irritation. Others add that it helps prevent puffy under-eyes and fine lines. They also noted that the smell of the product isn't overwhelming either.

Rave Review: "I am really impressed by this eye balm. I have been using this product for a couple of months. It lightens dark circles and minimizes lines and wrinkles around the eyes. It does not irritate the eyes at all, and I can really see an improvement."



Shop Now PlantGenius Line-Filling Eye Balm amazon.com $62.00 Courtesy

Redermic Retinol Eye Cream

"Retinol is known to increase collagen production while preventing its breakdown," Dr. Young says, so it'll help with fine lines, wrinkles, and even discoloration. She particularly likes this cream because it contains caffeine, which helps reduce puffiness, too.



Long-term users say they saw a major difference after consistent use. Reviewers with sensitive skin also share that the product is gentle and doesn't cause irritation. Some even note that it reduced the appearance of their wrinkles.

Rave Review: "My goodness, the change in my under-eyes has been remarkable! Just use it every night. I noticed a huge difference in about a week. This doesn’t leave your skin in that awkward dry stage before the skin peels off. You just slowly notice it gently exfoliating. Love it!"

Shop Now Redermic Retinol Eye Cream amazon.com $49.99 Courtesy

Hydro Boost+ Caffeine Eye Gel Cream

The skin around the eyes is super thin at just about .5 mm, according to oculoplastic surgeon Kami Parsa, MD. “Thinner skin can translate into a greater chance of skin sensitivity,” he adds. If you have particularly sensitive skin, look for fragrance-free products that don’t contain parabens, phthalates, or dyes.

This budget-friendly option from Neutrogena uses hyaluronic acid, caffeine, and peptides to reduce the look of dark circles, which is why it has the approval of dermatologist Dustin Portela, MD.



Rave Review: "I have mild-to-moderate dark circles under my eyes depending on how much sleep I get. This is the first product I’ve used that I can actually see a difference with before I put on the concealer. Buy it—you won’t regret it. A great product and a reasonable price. Win-win."

Shop Now Hydro Boost+ Caffeine Eye Gel Cream amazon.com $16.78 Courtesy

Caffeine Eye Cream

Both Dr. Young and Dr. Garshick are fans of caffeine in skincare because it can tighten skin, lighten pigmentation, and reduce puffiness—all while stimulating collagen growth, reducing inflammation, and improving the texture of the skin. "I love that this lightweight cream can do all that while absorbing easily,” Dr. Garshick says. "It helps to reduce dark circles by constricting the blood vessels, helping reduce redness, puffiness, and inflammation."

Rave Review: "This eye cream is lightweight and works well for puffy eyes. I have tried so many eye creams over the years and this works just as well as many of the more expensive anti-puffy eye creams I’ve used. Great value for a great product!"

Shop Now Caffeine Eye Cream amazon.com $18.00 Courtesy

Eye Cream

Niacinamide, otherwise known as vitamin B3, can calm redness and inflammation while stimulating collagen and fatty acid production in the skin to improve hydration, Dr. Young says. That's where CeraVe's niacinamide, ceramide, and caffeine-packed eye cream comes in. It can help reduce puffiness while thwarting dark circles.

Rave Review: "Very nice eye cream. I’ve used it both before bed and in the morning under makeup or concealer. You will be happy with this. It does not leave a greasy feel and works well under makeup."

Shop Now Eye Cream amazon.com $16.53 Courtesy

Teamine Eye Complex

This cream has antioxidants that can potentially reduce the formation of dark spots, but Dr. Camp loves that it also has blurring agents like mica and silica to brighten skin. Revision Skincare's cream is also formulated with collagen boosters like antioxidants and vitamin C.

Rave Review: "I very easily get dark circles and dull skin under my eyes, and I’ve tried a number of different brands over the years. This is the best one I’ve ever used. I did not experience any irritation whatsoever. I dab a small amount in the morning and evening and it works great."

Shop Now Teamine Eye Complex amazon.com $105.00 Courtesy

Age Perfect Rosy Tone Eye Cream

L'Oreal's eye cream is formulated with super hydrating flavonoids that are known to possess both antioxidant and skin-soothing properties to reduce the look of dark circles. Plus, the peachy tint has an instant blurring and color-correct effect on them, too.

Rave Review: "Great product. I love the silky feel of this under my eyes. This is the second time I have purchased this and will buy it again once I use this jar up."

Shop Now Age Perfect Rosy Tone Eye Cream amazon.com $12.99 Courtesy

2-in-1 Instant Eye Lift Serum

"Incorporating peptides, hyaluronic acid, and a highly-purified algae extract, this helps to plump the under-eye area while also using the antioxidants within the algae extract to brighten the under-eye skin," Dr. Garshick says.

Yes, it's pricey, but reviewers say it literally makes them look like they got Botox after just one use.

Rave Review: "After using this daily for a couple months now, the skin under and around my eyes looks and feels so much better. It's the last product I use at night, and I can tell I wake up with a lot less puffiness and dark circles. I'm pleased with how long the little bottle has lasted!"

Shop Now 2-in-1 Instant Eye Lift Serum nordstrom.com $90.00 Courtesy

Nordic C Glow Boost Eye Serum

This eye cream has all the ingredients dermatologists recommend to reduce the look of dark circles: three types of hyaluronic acid, a peptide complex, and vitamin C. And since it's fragrance-free, reviewers with sensitive skin are fans.

Rave Review: "It certainly perks up my eye area and makes it appear brighter. It goes on easily and cleanly. There is no obnoxious scent, it absorbs well, and just gives my eyes a boost."

Shop Now Nordic C Glow Boost Eye Serum amazon.com $26.00 Courtesy

K-Ox Eyes Cream

“This eye cream is one of my favorites, as it’s packed with vitamin K and a hydrolyzed form of hyaluronic acid that's ideal for absorption into the skin,” dermatologist Deanne Mraz Robinson, MD, says. With long-term use, vitamin K helps promote blood flow, diminishing puffiness and discoloration, she adds. It can also boost the skin's elasticity, reducing the appearance of fine lines.

Rave Review: "This really worked! The change was like night and day. I love the cooling effect, subtle scent, and the instant effect it has. I recommend it, especially to those for whom nothing else seems to work!"

Shop Now K-Ox Eyes Cream amazon.com $97.00 Courtesy

Banana Bright Eye Crème

Some eye creams need time to absorb into the skin before you can apply makeup—not this one by Ole Henriksen. Even though it's hydrating, the vitamin C-packed formula was designed to be crease-resistant, too. "Ole Henriksen's eye cream has an orange tint that balances the purple appearance of dark circles," Dr. Camp says. "It also contains vitamin C, which helps address the oxidative stresses that contribute to photoaging."

Note: While there was a class action lawsuit in 2020 against this particular cream, Dr. Garshick says it's been reformulated from the prior version that was said to cause irritation in the skin around the eyes, so it can now be used by those with sensitive skin.



Rave Review: "I love the immediate highlight and shine this product provides. The texture is also nice. It definitely helped brighten my under-eyes long-term!"

Shop Now Banana Bright Eye Crème amazon.com $40.00 Courtesy

Multi Correxion Vitamin C Eye Balm Stick

No, this isn't lipstick—but it's just as travel and purse-friendly. Dr. Garshick recommends RoC's eye balm stick for refreshing the eye area. "With vitamin C and peptides, this balm helps brighten and reduce puffiness, improving the overall appearance of dark circles," she says. Just apply it once or twice daily.

Rave Review: "...it glides smoothly. Immediately upon application, I feel a cooling sensation. I massage the balm back and forth under my eyes and it helps eliminate all my puffiness. It also deposits a sheer yellow color that melts into my skin and brightens my eye area, minimizing the dark circles."



Shop Now Multi Correxion Vitamin C Eye Balm Stick ulta.com $32.99 Courtesy

Pigmentclar Eyes Correcteur

"The niacinamide in this product helps calm skin and treat skin discoloration," Dr. Camp says. She approves of this product because the caffeine in it reduces any background blue or purple tones, and the cooling metal applicator helps reduce swelling and puffiness.

Rave Review: "...After using this product for a couple months, [my dark circles] have lightened significantly. I use it every day and night after serum and before moisturizer. It's been four months and I still have maybe a quarter of it left. I highly recommend it for anyone with dark under-eye circles."

Shop Now Pigmentclar Eyes Correcteur Amazon $44.99

How our team chose the best eye creams for dark circles

For the past few months, Women’s Health editors, including editorial assistants Sabrina Talbert and Addison Aloian, have been researching the bestselling, most popular, and top-rated eye creams for dark circles. Our team consulted six dermatologists and an oculoplastic and reconstructive surgeon for opinions, and then evaluated thousands of customer reviews and ratings to narrow down the best eye creams for dark circles for a wide range of needs and preferences.

What causes dark circles?

"Dark circles are the result of aging, lifestyle choices, and genetics,” shares dermatologist Alexis Young, MD. “As we age, the bone and fat under our eyes shrink and become less voluminous. The skin becomes less hydrated, making it so you can see muscles and blood vessels below the surface.” Collagen production decreases as people age which can cause dark circles, too, Dr. Garshick says.

Some people are also genetically predisposed to some hyperpigmentation in the under-eye area, Dr. Garshick adds. Those with allergies are also affected by discoloration, especially from rubbing their eyes frequently.

Can an eye cream get rid of dark circles completely?

In short, it depends on the cause of the under-eye circles. "In general, skincare isn't a magic wand, and you really see incremental improvements with a consistent skincare routine over time," Dr. Rubin says. "For someone who's looking for a complete change in their skin with any topical, that's going to be really hard."

Reduced volume (or thinning) from loss of collagen over time, allergic dermatitis, and contact dermatitis are three common causes of under eye circles and they can all be treated and prevented by using an eye cream with the right active ingredients, she adds.

Which ingredients should I look for in a cream to reduce dark circles?

When looking for an eye cream, consider what causes them and look for ingredients that will target your specific skincare concern, Dr. Garshick says.

While all the eye creams on this list target dark circles, most have additional benefits, too. Sometimes dark circles are accompanied by under-eye puffiness, fine lines, and wrinkles, which is why it's helpful to look for a multi-tasking cream. For instance, hyaluronic acid helps plump the skin if you've lost volume in the skin or if it's dry, and caffeine can help underlying blood vessels constrict and become less noticeable while reducing puffiness, Dr. Garshick says.

While not all dark circles are the result of hyperpigmentation, if you do struggle with it or discoloration, look for an eye cream with vitamin C to brighten the skin. Niacinamide can help, too. No matter what, you'll want formulations with peptides and growth factors to help strengthen the sensitive skin under the eye. And, while retinols are always great at treating anti-aging concerns, stay away from them if you have sensitive skin.

What else can I do to reduce the appearance of dark circles?

Lifestyle Changes

In addition to a good skincare routine, there are also some lifestyle changes you can make. "While sleep will not magically cure dark circles, people who skip out on some sleep may notice more puffiness of the undereye area, which may make dark circles worse," Dr. Garshick says. Sunscreen and sunglasses are a must-have, too."

Maintaining a healthy diet that limits alcohol and sodium intake may help reduce the swollen appearance of the lower eyelids," dermatologist Brendan Camp, MD, adds.

In-Office Treatments

There may come a point at which treating your dark circles requires a treatment stronger than an eye cream. If you're interested, you can check out in-office brightening peels and lasers, which can help hyperpigmentation, Dr. Garshick says.

If your under-eye area has lost volume and it appears hollow, fillers or collagen-stimulating devices like laser resurfacing or micro needling might do the trick to reduce the hollowing between the lower eyelid and upper cheek, Dr. Camp adds.

