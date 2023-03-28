'Peach-fuzz free': This $6 dermaplaning tool is saving face for 134,000+ shoppers

Facial fuzz can be a real buzzkill — and don’t even get me started on nose hairs, chin whiskers, mustaches and unruly eyebrows. Luckily, this is not something you have to actually live with. In fact, thousands of Amazon shoppers are raving over a life-changing tool that painlessly grooms away unwanted facial hair and is tiny enough to tote around in your purse. It's the fan-favorite Schick Silk Touch-Up Multipurpose Exfoliating Dermaplaning Tool, and it's now just a cool $6 for three. (We also love the professional version, the Schick HydroSilk Dermaplaning Wand (you'll get six for $20).

Schick Hydro Silk Hydro Silk Touch-Up Tool, Eyebrow Razor, and Facial Razor $6 $7 Save $1 These dermaplaners boast high-quality blades with fine micro guards that easily shave away peach fuzz and other fine hairs — while protecting your complexion and making your skin smoother through gentle exfoliation. $6 at Amazon

The versatile tool converts into a precision eyebrow shaper thanks to a special attachment (included). Just pop this baby in your purse or evening bag — it comes with a safety cover — and you’ll be all set for quick touch-ups on the go. (Because we all know public bathroom lighting has a way of revealing stray hairs that we somehow missed in the bathroom mirror.) With the Schick Hydro Silk Touch-Up tool, you’ll never be caught off-guard again, even on the sunniest day or under the most revealing of fluorescent bulbs.

The tool is eyebrow-trimming; the low, low price eyebrow-raising. (Photo: Amazon)

“As I got older I noticed the thick peach fuzz. I hated it!” wrote one now-happy shopper. “I hesitated to use this product, worried that the hair would come in coarse, but I was wrong. My aesthetician assured me that fine hair like peach fuzz would only grow back as fine hair...the very same... Now I can say that I happily use it and have a smooth, peach fuzz–free face. And the best news is that the hair takes many, many weeks to grow back.”

“I was nervous at first, but it’s almost impossible to cut yourself with these,” another fan reported. “In fact, as I was staring at my face in a magnifying mirror and removing the fuzz, I noticed my nose hair was a little out of control. I even used one of these in my nose (that’s right), and it worked great!”

Smoother skin is on the way. (Photo: Amazon)

This gentle Schick tool is a definite must-have for flawless makeup applications too. “My makeup goes on so smooth, and I finally have that glowing look I’ve been trying to get!” reported one reviewer. “I used one the other night after I washed and applied toner to my face. It’s been a couple days, and my skin still feels baby-soft.”

Other users are finding even more novel uses for their new go-to — and to-go — hair-removal tool. “I just love shaping my eyebrows with these,” wrote one. “Even shaves dead skin off. I can also use it to shave the hairs on my arm, hahaha. The little sideburns hairs that give me breakouts are wiped out! This feels like a great quality product that will last.”

Shick recommends softening the skin with lotion or shaving cream before shaving...and the company promises that the fuzz will not grow back thicker. It’s a grooming no-brainer, really. Give hairy situations the boot and go fuzz-free at last!

