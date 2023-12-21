What Is Dermaplaning and What Are Its Benefits?

Dermaplaning, a cosmetic treatment, delicately eliminates the uppermost layer of your skin (exfoliation), targeting dead skin cells and undesired "peach fuzz" for a revitalized look. Using a surgical blade, the procedure skims away both the dead skin and fine hairs and helps improve the skin's texture.

The results aim to give smoother skin that not only looks rejuvenated but also encourages the production of new collagen and contributes to a healthier overall complexion.

This article will explain what dermaplaning is, the pros and cons, potential risks and side effects, and how this procedure is different from dermabrasion.

DmitriiSimakov / Getty Images

What Is Dermaplaning?

Dermaplaning is a cosmetic procedure that involves the gentle removal of the top layer of the skin using a surgical blade. This process exfoliates the skin, eliminates dead cells, and addresses unwanted facial hair.

The precision of the surgical blade allows for the removal of fine hairs and dead skin that contribute to an uneven skin texture, revealing smoother skin underneath.



How It Works

During a dermaplaning session, a trained professional carefully glides a blade across the skin, stripping away the outermost layer. Many practitioners use a device called a "dermatome," which looks similar to an electric razor. A dermatome has a blade that moves back and forth to remove the skin's surface layers.

It's a noninvasive and painless approach that offers quick results and minimal downtime, making it a popular choice for those seeking a less-invasive treatment with little to no recovery.

The Procedure

A dermatologist, plastic surgeon, or aesthetician typically performs dermaplaning. The procedure takes about 30 minutes and includes the following steps:

Recline in a chair or on a table

Cleanse the skin

Using a surgical blade, the practitioner gently scrapes and removes the top layer of the skin

If you have specific questions or if your skin is particularly sensitive, talking to your skincare professional beforehand can help ensure a comfortable and tailored experience.

Cost

The cost of dermaplaning can vary depending on factors such as:

Geographic location

Professional expertise, and

The specific amenities included in the treatment

On average, a single dermaplaning session costs about $125 per session. Some establishments offer package deals or bundle dermaplaning with other facial treatments, influencing the overall cost.

It's essential to consider the reputation and experience of the professional performing the procedure, as well as any additional products or post-treatment care included in the package.

How to Find a Provider

To find a provider in your area who performs dermaplaning, try the following strategies:

Consult local dermatologists, aestheticians, or plastic surgeons

Perform an online search in your area

Review websites

Ask for recommendations from friends or family who have had the procedure

You may also want to consider reviewing customer testimonials, verifying the provider's credentials, and scheduling a consultation to discuss your specific needs and any potential concerns.

What Are the Benefits of Dermaplaning?

Dermaplaning can be combined with other skin care treatments for a personalized approach. However, even on its own, dermaplaning benefits may include:

Removes dead skin cells



Eliminates fine facial hair or "peach fuzz"



It may help minimize the appearance of skin spots and blemishes



Addresses fine lines and wrinkles for smoother skin



Has the potential to stimulate collagen production for healthier-looking skin



No downtime

Keep in mind that this procedure will not remove all skin flaws or scars, and it does not prevent aging.



Who Gets Dermaplaning?

People who might consider dermaplaning are those who want a smoother facial canvas. Dermaplaning can help optimize the absorption of high-quality skin-nourishing and hydrating products.

This procedure enhances the skin's health and also helps to provide a natural and seamless base for facial cosmetics.

Dermaplaning may help with an array of common skin concerns, including:

Dryness

Dullness

Fine lines

Rough skin textures

Skin spots

Blemishes

Unwanted facial hairs, and

Uneven skin tone

Who Should Avoid Dermaplaning?

Dermaplaning is generally considered a safe procedure for most people. However, it's important to note that those with specific medical or skin conditions should inquire about alternative options more tailored to their needs.



This procedure might not be the ideal choice if you have conditions such as:



Keratosis pilaris (small bumps in the skin caused by Keratin the plugs hair follicles)

Rosacea (a chronic skin condition that makes the face turn red)

Cystic acne

Diabetes

Skin cancer

Hemophilia (a blood disorder that causes issues with clotting)

Have had a chemical peel procedure in the past four to six weeks

Have recently undergone chemotherapy

Have an open wound



What Are the Risks and Side Effects?

Potential complications of dermaplaning may include:

Temporary skin discoloration

Redness, and

Skin irritation

It's advisable to discuss any existing conditions or concerns with a qualified skincare provider to determine the most suitable course of action for your individual circumstances.

Is It Safe to Dermaplane at Home?

Although typically considered a noninvasive treatment, many providers consider dermaplaning a medical treatment. This procedure utilizes a scalpel which may it a dangerous procedure to do at home.

If you are interested in using dermaplaning to treat your skin, talk to a dermatologist, plastic surgeon, or a licensed aesthetician for more information.

Preparing for Dermaplaning

Before the procedure, your provider may recommend the following:

Avoid sun exposure for at least one week prior.

Stop using exfoliating products or home facial treatments for a few days.

Ensure that your skin is clean and free of any makeup or skincare products.

Also, it is important to ensure you do not have any open cuts or wounds on the face before the treatment.

Dermaplaning vs. Microdermabrasion

Dermaplaning and microdermabrasion are both popular noninvasive cosmetic procedures, but they differ in their techniques and intended outcomes.

Dermaplaning employs a surgical steel blade to delicately exfoliate and scrape away dead skin cells.

Microdermabrasion uses an electric device that administers a minimally abrasive exfoliant, coupled with suction, to target the outer layer of the skin.



Microdermabrasion can treat many of the same skin issues as dermaplaning, but is also indicated for additional skin conditions as well, such as:

Striae distensae (stretch marks)

Melasma

Seborrheic skin, and

Enlarged pores



When to Contact a Healthcare Provider

If you notice any of the following symptoms in the treated area, contact your healthcare provider:

Swelling that lasts more than a week

Infection

Blistering

Bleeding

Summary

Dermaplaning is a noninvasive cosmetic procedure that utilizes a surgical blade to remove the top skin layers for a rejuvenated look. Potential benefits include dead skin cells and fine facial hair removal, smoother skin, and collagen stimulation production for a healthier complexion.

Since dermaplaning is a pain-free and quick procedure, it is a popular choice for those seeking quick results with minimal downtime. This procedure is safest when performed by a trained professional. Make an appointment with your provider to see if dermaplaning would be an appropriate treatment for you.

Read the original article on Verywell Health.