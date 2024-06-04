Derek Jeter officially bids farewell to New York with the sale of his longtime castle

Derek Jeter's longtime castle in New York has entered contract after six years on and off the market.

Derek Jeter, the long-beloved former Yankees superstar, is officially parting ways with New York — where he spent two decades dazzling his many fans.

After six years spent on and off the market for sale, his castle-style property has finally entered contract. This marks the last of his holdings in the state, though the final price paid for the dwelling and the identity of the new owner aren’t yet known.

Mansion Global first reported the sale’s in-contract status.

The home, located about 50 miles northwest of Manhattan in the quaint village of Greenwood Lake, was last listed for $6.5 million.

The road to finding a buyer hasn’t been easy or cheap. The retired shortstop initially attached a hefty $14.75 million price tag when he first listed the 4-acre property in 2018, but has seen several price cuts over the years.

The 9,000-square-foot, three-story main structure, known as Tiedemann Castle, was built in 1915 and features enchanting medieval-style turrets and battlements — as seen in its marketing images.

Jeter assembled the property through multiple transactions in the early 2000s, reportedly paying a total of about $1.6 million and investing an additional $3 million in renovations.

Despite its historic stone exterior, the home boasts contemporary finishes inside, complete with four kitchens, a media room, an elevator, a wet bar, a steam shower and a gym.

The unique design details include oak paneling, beamed ceilings, ornate iron chandeliers and candlestick-style sconces, giving a modern twist to the castle living experience.

The property also features a lakeside guesthouse, a pool house, an outdoor kitchen, a private lagoon, a boat house and a dock — plus a replica of the Statue of Liberty.

The baseball diamond-shaped infinity pool. Stephen Dolinsky

In total, there are six bedrooms and 12 bathrooms spread across nearly 12,600 square feet of interior living space with the estate’s structures combined.

The home has been described as a “magical property” and “lovingly restored beyond its original grandeur,” according to the listing with Diane Mitchell of Wright Bros. Real Estate.

Jeter’s reps didn’t respond to a request seeking comment.

In 2021, Jeter sold his 31,000-square-foot Tampa, Florida, mansion, dubbed “St. Jetersburg,” for $22.5 million. The seven-bedroom residence, custom-built for the Hall of Famer in 2012, was once rented by Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen.

Nowadays, Jeter spends most of his time in the Sunshine State, residing near Miami with his wife, Hannah Jeter, and their four children. In 2021, he acquired a 2-acre waterfront property in Coral Gables for $16.6 million.