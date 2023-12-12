Derek Jeter’s Former Manhattan Penthouse Swings Onto the Market for $16.5 Million

Another day, another professional athlete’s home is up for grabs. First, it was the bonkers Orlando-area mansion of MLB legend Johnny Damon. Now, the former Manhattan penthouse of fellow retired New York Yankees player Derek Jeter has hit the market.

Listed for $16.5 million with Gisela Vergara and Shawn Felker at Corcoran, the 5,380-square-foot aerie is perched atop 845 United Nations Plaza—also known as Trump World Tower. Mr. November splashed out a cool $12.7 million for the place back in 2001 and sold the condo in September 2012 for a hefty $15.5 million to Silvio Luiz Reichert, according to The New York Times. Reichert reportedly purchased the property through a limited liability company that’s linked to Anheuser-Busch.

More from Robb Report

A Manhattan penthouse that was once owned by Derek Jeter has hit the market.

“It’s really breathtaking,” Vergara told Mansion Global. “You walk in its triple exposure, floor-to-ceiling windows. From every room you’re seeing landmarks. Every bedroom, the office, the kitchen—it’s truly outstanding.”

Since the shortstop moved out, the palatial pad has undergone a total renovation. Upon entering the home, you’re first greeted with striking views of the Empire State Building, Central Park, the George Washington Bridge, and One World Trade. A few of the apartment’s other standout features include its soaring 16-foot ceilings and massive slate fireplace. Elsewhere, the spread’s 79-foot frontage along East 47th Street connects the living, dining, and entertainment areas.

The apartment has been totally renovated since Jeter sold it in 2012.

The eat-in chef’s kitchen has been decked out with custom cabinets and top-of-the-line appliances from Wolf and Sub-Zero. At the center is a large island that can accommodate all of your catering needs. The penthouse itself is broken into two wings. On one side, you have the primary bedroom, which faces out to the East River. The ensuite main bathroom adds to the sense of luxury and sports a free-standing soaking tub, a rain shower, white marble tile, and custom cabinetry. Meanwhile, the other half of the home holds a swanky wood-paneled office and an ensuite guest room.

The aerie has 14-foot floor-to-ceiling windows that overlook New York City.

“This completely remodeled extraordinary property will take your breath away during the day or evening watching the most gorgeous sunset of Manhattan,” notes the listing. “Truly one of a kind, this is a rare offering opportunity to claim a residence that transcends the ordinary either for a private living or the most special entertainment alike.”

Click here to see all the photos of Derek Jeter’s Former Manhattan penthouse.

derek jeter apartment

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.