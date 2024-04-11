From Dept. of Public Health: Be early to intervene for children with disabilities

The first three years of a child’s life are a rollercoaster. From the first words to the sleepless nights, parents and guardians do what they can for their child to grow and thrive. But what happens when they notice certain delays or concerns in their child's development and don’t know what to do?

Andrew Mundhenk

If you have an infant or toddler who you suspect may have a developmental disability, or if already diagnosed, the North Carolina Infant Toddler Program (NC ITP) is here to help. Part of the North Carolina Early Intervention Section, this program offers support and services for families and their children from birth to three years old who have special needs.

Why is this program so important? Research shows this early window of time is the best chance to make a positive difference in how a child develops and learns. Early intervention can make a big difference in how a child learns and grows.

NC ITP empowers families and caregivers to help their children reach their maximum potential through everyday learning opportunities. Here’s what the program offers:

Service coordination

Physical, occupational, and speech-language therapies

Family support

Special instruction

Assistive technology

And more

NC ITP provides these services in a child’s natural environment. Services and support take place during everyday routines and activities with family and other children, whether at home, in the community or at daycare. Parents can also trust their information will be handled confidentially and they can limit which information is shared.

How do you know if your child is eligible? It starts with a referral to the regional Children’s Developmental Service Agency (CDSA). They will use various methods to determine eligibility. If eligible, CDSAs will work with local service providers to help providers and their children succeed.

If you’re concerned about your child’s development or have questions about how the NC Infant Toddler Program can support your family, visit their website at www.ncdhhs.gov/itp-beearly. You will find more information about eligibility, services and how to get started.

Andrew Mundhenk is the Communications Manager for the Henderson County Department of Public Health.

This article originally appeared on Hendersonville Times-News: Know milestones: Be early to intervene for children with disabilities