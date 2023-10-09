“It Creates A Breeding Ground For Bacteria”: Dentists Are Sharing The Most Common Mistakes They See Their Patients Make

While it's important to thoroughly brush your teeth to remove food and any bacteria build-up, you want to make sure you're not brushing too hard or aggressively — and this applies to both manual toothbrushes and electric ones.

"It's the bristle tips that do the cleaning, and applying too much pressure causes them to splay out. Aggressive brushing can also lead to gum recession and erosion of the exposed root surface," said Dr. Jason Macik, a dentist and clinical assistant professor at High Point University’s Workman School of Dental Medicine.

"This is a mistake I see far too often – patients applying extra pressure to their electronic toothbrush and damaging their gums or enamel," added Dr. Nicole Mackie, a Las Vegas-based prosthodontist. "Instead, just let the electric toothbrush do its thing and gently hold it at a 45-degree angle to the gumline.”