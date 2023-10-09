“It Creates A Breeding Ground For Bacteria”: Dentists Are Sharing The Most Common Mistakes They See Their Patients Make

Going to the dentist can be a daunting experience for some. However, as you get older you quickly learn that it's one of those appointments that you know you can't cancel because it's detrimental to your teeth —and overall health.
Whether you're someone who only visits your dentist for your routine cleanings or you're at the dentist often because you need extra work done, there is likely something you're skipping out on or doing too much of when it comes to your teeth. I spoke to a few experts — including dentists, prosthodontists, and orthodontists — to find out more about common mistakes patients make when it comes to their mouths. Here's what they had to say.
MISTAKE #1: Brushing your teeth too aggressively.
MISTAKE #2: Rinsing with water immediately after you brush your teeth.
MISTAKE #3: Using mouthwash immediately after brushing.
MISTAKE #4: Not replacing your toothbrush every three months.
MISTAKE #5: Brushing your teeth immediately after eating certain foods and drinks.
MISTAKE #6: Not realizing your diet has an effect on your teeth too.
MISTAKE #7: Putting a wet toothbrush in a closed case.
MISTAKE #8: Flossing *after* brushing, rather than before.
MISTAKE #9: Brushing your teeth with charcoal or baking soda.
How you brush your teeth is also crucial.
Brushing your teeth is extremely important and while most people know this, they fail to brush with the proper technique. Brushing should consist of small circles for a minimum of two minutes twice a day," added Sedeño.
Many electric toothbrushes have built-in timers and can help by improving technique as well. Brushing is only as effective as how well we do it," she said.
MISTAKE #10: Relying on veneers to improve your smile.
Overall, it's important to stay on top of your dental hygiene and get routine cleanings at your dentist. If you have any issues or concerns regarding your teeth, it's best to talk with a professional.
