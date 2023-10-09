“It Creates A Breeding Ground For Bacteria”: Dentists Are Sharing The Most Common Mistakes They See Their Patients Make

BuzzFeed
·6 min read
27

Going to the dentist can be a daunting experience for some. However, as you get older you quickly learn that it's one of those appointments that you know you can't cancel because it's detrimental to your teeth —and overall health.

a patient at the dentist's office
Tunvarat Pruksachat / Getty Images

Whether you're someone who only visits your dentist for your routine cleanings or you're at the dentist often because you need extra work done, there is likely something you're skipping out on or doing too much of when it comes to your teeth. I spoke to a few experts — including dentists, prosthodontists, and orthodontists — to find out more about common mistakes patients make when it comes to their mouths. Here's what they had to say.

MISTAKE #1: Brushing your teeth too aggressively.

toothpaste being put on a toothbrush

MISTAKE #2: Rinsing with water immediately after you brush your teeth.

a woman gargling with water

MISTAKE #3: Using mouthwash immediately after brushing.

person pouring mouthwash into a cup

MISTAKE #4: Not replacing your toothbrush every three months.

a hand reaching for a new toothbrush off the shelf

MISTAKE #5: Brushing your teeth immediately after eating certain foods and drinks.

a person sipping a cup of coffee

MISTAKE #6: Not realizing your diet has an effect on your teeth too.

a person eating candy

MISTAKE #7: Putting a wet toothbrush in a closed case.

a toothbrush in a case

It's important to never put a wet toothbrush in a closed case — or a cabinet —after using it. "Doing this is equivalent to creating a breeding ground for bacteria. Make sure to let your toothbrush air-dry completely before storing it," Dr. Mackie explained.

Luis Echeverri Urrea / Getty Images/iStockphoto

MISTAKE #8: Flossing *after* brushing, rather than before.

a man flossing his teeth

MISTAKE #9: Brushing your teeth with charcoal or baking soda.

charcoal toothpaste going onto a toothbrush

How you brush your teeth is also crucial.

Brushing your teeth is extremely important and while most people know this, they fail to brush with the proper technique. Brushing should consist of small circles for a minimum of two minutes twice a day," added Sedeño.

Many electric toothbrushes have built-in timers and can help by improving technique as well. Brushing is only as effective as how well we do it," she said.

MISTAKE #10: Relying on veneers to improve your smile.

a mouth of veneers

Overall, it's important to stay on top of your dental hygiene and get routine cleanings at your dentist. If you have any issues or concerns regarding your teeth, it's best to talk with a professional.

Recommended Stories