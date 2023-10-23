'The metal just popped into place!': Get this $15 dent puller and skip the mechanic
What is it?
Dents and dings happen to every vehicle, but they definitely detract from the look of a car. Instead of paying a mechanic $200 or more to fix a dent, take care of it yourself with this $15 Dent Puller. There are two different sizes included in this pack, and all you have to do is attach them and give it a bit of elbow grease.
Removing a dent is as easy as one, two, three — and it even comes with a satisfying pop when it works.
Why is this a good deal?
The main value lies in being able to pull a dent out on your own. The average cost at a mechanic starts around $125 for a small one! When you consider that it comes with three different pieces (and a cloth to clean with), it's a fantastic deal that gives you three dent pullers for $5 each.
Why do I need this?
Sometimes you can cause a dent in a vehicle just by accidentally bumping into it. Rather than spending a small fortune on a mechanic to do essentially the exact same thing, this dent puller can take care of the problem in just a few minutes. Better yet, it can do it more than once.
The tools are made out ABS plastic. It's high-quality and won't break easily, and the rubber attachments mean you won't scratch the pain while pulling out a dent. Using it is as easy as turning the handle to the open position and placing it over the dent, then pushing down until the air is forced out beneath. This creates a vacuum seal, and pulling back on the handle at this point removes the dent.
Although it can remove larger dents, the largest tool is 4.5 inches in diameter while the two smaller sizes are 2.2 inches each.
What reviewers say
"My beautiful Honda Pilot 2017 was a pearl white beauty with the saddest 2-inch deep ugly dent. I can’t believe it but it’s GONE. I used the little one with the big one and grabbed the flat part and pulled — not even that hard of a pull and it popped back out!" raved one fan.
"Worked like a charm," said another shopper. "I bought LXPVSA Dent Puller to fix a dent on the bottom of a front door, an area marked as 'unrepairable' in user manual. So I attached two small pullers below and above the dent and pulled without much force. The metal just popped in place."
One customer even found a rather unconventional use for these: "They're great for carrying glass and sheet metal."
With two different sizes to work with, you can remove practically any size dent — even if that means using more than one of these pullers at the same time.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:
Auto
ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner 2.0$31
Suuson Car Phone Mount$12$17Save $5 with coupon
Anzhixiu Car Neck Pillow$13$32Save $19 with coupon
Hotor Car Trash Can$5$18Save $13 with coupon
ColorCoral Cleaning Gel$6$12Save $6
AstroAI Tire Inflator$28$45Save $17
DBPower Portable Car Jump Starter$42$79Save $37 with coupon
Noco Boost Plus Car Battery Jump Starter$100$125Save $25
VacLife Tire Inflator$22$46Save $24 with coupon
Vacuums
Inse Cordless Vacuum$100$450Save $350
Zcwa Robot Vacuum$130$600Save $470 with coupon
Shark Rocket Ultra-Light Vacuum$130$250Save $120
Inse Cordless 6-in-1 Rechargeable Stick Vacuum Cleaner$100$450Save $350
Yeedi Robot Vacuum$120$300Save $180 with coupon
Okp K3 Robot Vacuum$92$150Save $58
Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner$167$240Save $73
Kitchen
Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener$10$30Save $20
Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set$25$65Save $40
Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set$139$345Save $206
KitchenClouds Anti-Fatigue Mat$14$36Save $22 with coupon
Crock-Pot Large 8 Quart Programmable Slow Cooker$70$100Save $30
Instant Pot Vortex Plus 6-Quart Air Fryer$120
Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker$90$100Save $10
Kizen Digital Meat Thermometer$15$30Save $15
Nepresso Vertuo Next Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Maker by De'Longhi$174$209Save $35
Martha Stewart Lockton Nonstick 10-Piece Cookware Set$133$180Save $47
Home
Cozsinoor Bed Pillows, Set of 2$24$50Save $26 with coupon
Smart Sheep Wool Dryer Balls, 6-Pack$19$30Save $11 with coupon
Pharmedoc Cooling Memory Foam Bed Pillow$30$60Save $30
Losuy Cordless Electric Spin Scrubber$50$70Save $20
CGK Unlimited Sheet Set, Queen$28$50Save $22 with coupon
Bedsure Satin Pillowcase, Set of 2$6$12Save $6
Contour Swan Original Body Pillow$60$80Save $20
Yankee Candle Home Sweet Home Scented Candle$17$31Save $14
Martha Stewart 100% Cotton Bath Towels, Set of 6$50$60Save $10
Serta 9-Inch Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress, Queen$350$499Save $149
Levoit Air Purifier$40$50Save $10 with coupon
O-Cedar ProMist MAX Spray Mop$33$48Save $15
Eddie Bauer Throw Blanket$17$30Save $13
Flash Furniture Ergonomic Office Chair$118$300Save $182
Roundfire Concrete Tabletop Fire Pit$23$40Save $17
Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber$17$20Save $3
FiPlus PowerGrip T9 Grabber Tool$10$20Save $10
Stardrops — the Pink Stuff$5$6Save $1
Chom Chom Roller$25$32Save $7