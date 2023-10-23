Why you can trust us
'The metal just popped into place!': Get this $15 dent puller and skip the mechanic

Patrick Hearn
·Deals Writer, Tech
Updated ·3 min read
0

What is it?

Dents and dings happen to every vehicle, but they definitely detract from the look of a car. Instead of paying a mechanic $200 or more to fix a dent, take care of it yourself with this $15 Dent Puller. There are two different sizes included in this pack, and all you have to do is attach them and give it a bit of elbow grease.

LXPVSA

LXPVSA Dent Puller

$15$26Save $11

Removing a dent is as easy as one, two, three — and it even comes with a satisfying pop when it works. 

$15 at Amazon

Why is this a good deal?

The main value lies in being able to pull a dent out on your own. The average cost at a mechanic starts around $125 for a small one! When you consider that it comes with three different pieces (and a cloth to clean with), it's a fantastic deal that gives you three dent pullers for $5 each.

Why do I need this?

Sometimes you can cause a dent in a vehicle just by accidentally bumping into it. Rather than spending a small fortune on a mechanic to do essentially the exact same thing, this dent puller can take care of the problem in just a few minutes. Better yet, it can do it more than once.

The tools are made out ABS plastic. It's high-quality and won't break easily, and the rubber attachments mean you won't scratch the pain while pulling out a dent. Using it is as easy as turning the handle to the open position and placing it over the dent, then pushing down until the air is forced out beneath. This creates a vacuum seal, and pulling back on the handle at this point removes the dent.

Although it can remove larger dents, the largest tool is 4.5 inches in diameter while the two smaller sizes are 2.2 inches each.

Get rid of dents and dings with just a little bit of work.
Get rid of dents and dings with just a little bit of work. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

"My beautiful Honda Pilot 2017 was a pearl white beauty with the saddest 2-inch deep ugly dent. I can’t believe it but it’s GONE. I used the little one with the big one and grabbed the flat part and pulled — not even that hard of a pull and it popped back out!" raved one fan.

"Worked like a charm," said another shopper. "I bought LXPVSA Dent Puller to fix a dent on the bottom of a front door, an area marked as 'unrepairable' in user manual. So I attached two small pullers below and above the dent and pulled without much force. The metal just popped in place."

One customer even found a rather unconventional use for these: "They're great for carrying glass and sheet metal."

LXPVSA

LXPVSA Dent Puller

$15$26Save $11

With two different sizes to work with, you can remove practically any size dent — even if that means using more than one of these pullers at the same time. 

$15 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

