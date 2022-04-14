Demi Moore shares side-by-side photo of her 1991 pregnancy shoot next to Rihanna’s

Demi Moore has shared a fan's side-by-side comparison of her own 1991 bare-bellied pregnancy shoot for Vanity Fair next to Rihanna's just-released Vogue cover. In photos taken by famed photographer Annie Leibovitz more than 30 years apart, both women strike similar poses, their baby bumps on full display. The original post by writer Evan Ross Katz made its way onto Moore's Instagram Stories, where the 59-year-old actress added a heart emoji as she tagged the expectant pop star, 34.

