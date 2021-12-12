Demi Moore, 59, wows fans with makeup-free selfie taken in her bathtub: 'Aging beautifully'

Demi Moore wowed fans with her bare-faced bathtime selfie. (Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Demi Moore is showing fans how she squeezes in some self-care.

On Saturday, the 59-year-old actress shared a selfie from the comfort of her bathtub, where, according to her Instagram caption, she had settled for an "early morning hot bath and meditation." The serene shot shows a makeup-free Moore wearing nothing but a pair of black-framed eyeglasses as she posed in her bathroom outfitted with large windows looking out at the trees below.

The star may have been craving "solitude" — "wind songs," per her caption — but her stunning selfie sent thousands of fans rushing to her comments section. Some praised Moore for, as one commenter put it, "aging in reverse," with pal Tommy Dorfman haling her as "gorgeous."

"Oh my goddddddddd skin skin skinnnn," agreed the second of Moore's daughters with ex-husband Bruce Willis, Scout.

"Aging beautifully," one fan wrote, though a few commenters accused the Ghost star of having "a sprinkle of Botox."

