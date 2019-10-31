Demi Moore and her daughters discuss her relapse on 'Red Table Talk': It was 'like a monster came'

Demi Moore will appear on the next episode of Red Table Talk. (Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images,)





Demi Moore and two of her daughters are joining the Red Table Talk conversation.

The latest episode of Jada Pinkett Smith’s popular Facebook Watch show, due to air on Monday, will see Moore opening up about her past substance abuse issues with her eldest and youngest daughters, Rumer and Tallulah Willis. (Daughter Scout Willis, her middle child with ex-husband Bruce Willis, does not appear in a teaser for the episode.)

Moore documented her battle with addiction in her new memoir, Inside Out, which chronicles her drug habit during her 20s. Following her split from third husband Ashton Kutcher in 2012, she relapsed, turning to alcohol and Vicodin and driving a wedge between herself and her daughters.

In the Red Table Talk clip, Tallulah Willis tells hosts Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Jones that seeing her mom under the influence was “like the sun went down and like a monster came.”

“I remember there’s just the anxiety that would come up in my body when I could sense that her eyes shutting a little bit more, the way she was speaking. Or she would be a lot more affectionate with me if she wasn’t sober," the 25-year-old added, as her older sister nodded and called Moore’s behavior “jarring.”

Tallulah said she would get “upset” at Moore during this time and would be “speaking to her like a child.”

“It was not the mom that we had grown up with,” she continued.

Meanwhile, Moore just opened up about a recent conversation with ex Bruce Willis on the Netflix podcast “Present Company with Krista Smith,” per Page Six.

“I was getting ready to do Jimmy Fallon live the other night, and I was in the dressing room and my phone rang, and it was Bruce,” Moore revealed.

“I was prepared for there, maybe, to be some sensitivities, and he called and he got very emotional. He said, ‘I’m so proud of you.’ I, too, then became very emotional, and I’m not a crier … [but] to be walking out and [have] that encouragement, it just really meant so much, so much to me.”





