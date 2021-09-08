Demi Moore, 58, jumps for joy in a striped bikini

Demi Moore is having a ball in a bikini.

The Ghost actress, 58, took to Instagram on September 8 to share a photo of herself living her best life on a boat while sporting a striped bikini. The star jumped in the air as a skilled photographer snapped the pic at just the right time. Moore captioned the post, “One last jump for joy before leaping into fall!”

Moore has been spending her summer sharing plenty of bathing suit pics. Earlier this month, she and her three daughters Rumer, 33, Scout, 30, and Tallulah Willis, 27, posed with their mom in white bathing suits in an Instagram post for Andie Swim. “LDW ready,” Moore wrote in the caption.

The sisters, who Moore shares with her former husband Bruce Willis, first joined their mother for the campaign in July. At the time, the Indecent Proposal star wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the quad posing for the swimwear ad, “Today is the day! SO excited to finally share @andieswim’s new campaign, celebrating togetherness and showing up for the people you love… It was only fitting that I got to share this moment with the people I love most.”

In February, Moore opened up on Naomi Campbell’s YouTube series No Filter about the love she has for her family, which includes her ex Bruce, his wife Emma, and their two young daughters Evelyn Penn and Mabel Ray.

"Our family regardless of what the shape of it is, it's important to keep together and for the little ones to feel comfortable with me, and to know me so they also know their sisters better," Moore said at the time. "It was really sweet and we did have some silly times for sure."