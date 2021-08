Yahoo Life Videos

Alana Thompson became a staple in American pop culture as soon as she appeared on TLC's "Toddlers and Tiaras" at just six years old. At the time, she went by the nickname "Honey Boo Boo," used hilarious catchphrases like "You better redneckonize" and drank her infamous "go-go juice" (a concoction of Red Bull and Mountain Dew), making her an anomaly among the many other young girls whose journeys on the beauty pageant circuit was documented on the show. But at 15 years old, she is ready to shed that part of her identity.