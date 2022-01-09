Demi Lovato reveals new spider tattoo on the side of their head

Singer Demi Lovato, 29, revealed a large spider tattoo on the side of their head on Saturday. (Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Following the news that the pop star completed another stay in rehab over the holidays, Demi Lovato is showing off some new ink.

Lovato, 29, took to Instagram on Saturday to reveal a series of photos and videos of themself getting a new tattoo. But it wasn't just any tattoo for Lovato, who can be seen gazing at the camera. The tattoo is of a large spider on the side of the singer's head, above their left ear.

The singer showed off the new spider ink. (Screenshot: Instagram/Demi Lovato)

Lovato went on to reveal the final product of the tattoo session, tagging celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo, who completed the elaborate spider.

Lovato revealed their new tattoo. (Screenshot: Instagram/Demi Lovato)

In regards to the inspiration for the tattoo, a final slide on their Instagram stories revealed a quote about "Grandmother Spider." While Lovato didn't reveal the source of the quote, the Spider Grandmother is a famous figure in Native American mythology, and the quote explains that everyone has their own place in which they belong.

“It was Grandmother Spider who taught us many things,” Lovato wrote. “She taught us about pottery and weaving. She taught us about fire and light and dark. She taught us that we are all connected on the web — each one of us having our place in this world.”

Demi Lovato revealed the inspiration for their head tattoo. (Screenshot: Instagram/Demi Lovato)

Lovato loves to surprise their fans with an unexpected makeover. Last month, the singer shaved their head, sharing a series of photos proclaiming a "#FreshStart." The new haircut, which followed a cropped, mullet-inspired 'do, came soon after Lovato announced that they are no longer "California sober," in which they continued to drink and use marijuana after their near-fatal 2018 overdose. Though Lovato initially defended the approach to consuming alcohol and marijuana in moderation, they shared earlier this month that "sober sober is the only way to be."

"I no longer support my 'California sober' ways," they wrote on an Instagram story without elaborating further.

Lovato's pivot on their sobriety came at the same time as a stay in rehab around the holidays. However, sources close to Lovato told People that the latest stint in rehab was all about self-care.

Story continues

Lovato is "committed to their well-being, and throughout their life, they plan to do regular check-ins to make sure they are putting themselves first," the source said.

Lovato first went to rehab in 2010, and lived in a sober-living facility in 2012. Following their 2018 overdose, they entered another in-patient rehabilitation program.

Despite their struggles, Lovato told People last year that they are at peace with the struggles of the past.

"Everything had to happen in order for me to learn the lessons that I learned," Lovato explained. "It was a painful journey, and I look back and sometimes I get sad when I think of the pain that I had to endure to overcome what I have, but I don't regret anything."

Want lifestyle and wellness news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Life’s newsletter.