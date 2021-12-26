Demi Lovato shows off shaved head: '#FreshStart'

Demi Lovato (pictured in May) has shaved their head. (Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Demi Lovato is going into 2022 with a bold new look.

Most recently seen with a cropped, mullet-inspired 'do, the pop star has shaved their head, debuting the buzzcut style on Instagram over the holiday weekend.

Lovato showed off their makeover in a series of shots, captioning the post "#FreshStart."

The singer's fans wasted no time praising the "fierce AF" style.

"I'm so here for this bald era," read one comment, while several hailed the buzzcut as "stunning" and "super-cute."

"This is the art of starting over," another fan gushed.

"A face that can pull off any hair. We love to see it," another commenter wrote.

The 29-year-old's hair update isn't entirely unexpected. Speaking to Glamour in March, the nonbinary star expressed their urge to shave their head, but noted how fans have responded to edgy makeovers in the past.

"My fans react when I color my hair. If they didn't like it, I saw it," Lovato said. "It reignited that fear inside of me of being who I really am."

The haircut isn't the only "fresh start" Lovato is making. The singer recently announced that they are no longer "California sober," in which they continued to drink and use marijuana after their near-fatal 2018 overdose. Though Lovato initially defended the moderate approach, they shared earlier this month that "sober sober is the only way to be."

Want lifestyle and wellness news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Life’s newsletter.