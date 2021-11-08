Demi Lovato Just Released Their Own Sex Toy

Demi Lovato has a lot going for them—a killer singing voice, their own podcast, some questionable opinions about aliens—and now they’re getting into the sex toy business.

On November 8, the “Stone Cold” singer dropped the news on Instagram, where they shared a photo with the compact yellow vibrating wand they developed with sex toy company Bellesa. “Introducing the Demi Wand,” Lovato wrote on Instagram. “I wanted to create my own sex toy to take the stigma away from pleasure, and to take your sexual relationship to the next level.”

The vibrator retails for $79 and is available exclusively at Bellesa Boutique. According to a press release, the sex toy is the company’s “smallest & quietest wand vibrator,” making it the most discreet. It even comes in a nondescript portable charging case that will fit great in any purse.

“We joined forces to launch the Demi Wand, advocating for sexual wellness and pleasure for people of all genders,” the company wrote in a press release. “Demi Lovato is the most influential person to ever launch a signature pleasure product, marking a monumental breakthrough in bridging sex tech with the mainstream.”

In May 2021, Demi Lovato came out as nonbinary and announced they’d be using the pronouns they/them moving forward. “This has come after a lot of healing and self-reflective work,” they said at the time. “I’m still learning and coming into myself, and I don’t claim to be an expert or a spokesperson. Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me. I’m doing this for those out there that haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones. Please keep living in your truths and know I am sending so much love your way xox.”

Shortly after the announcement, the singer opened up further on Jane Fonda’s Fire Drill Fridays livestream. “I realized I had to wake up and start living my life for me, no matter what choices men thought that I should make for myself,” Lovato said, in part. “I just started listening to me, which I ended up finding out was equal parts masculine and feminine. When I stripped myself of the norms that society has pushed on me, specifically by the patriarchy, I have become the most complete and authentic version of myself that I’ve ever been in my life. I’ve never been happier.”

Originally Appeared on Glamour