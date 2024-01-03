As a dementia nurse, this is what I wish everyone knew about the illness

The first signs of dementia can be easily missed. After all, changes can be subtle, says Julie Holder, a community hospitals mental health liaison nurse who has been working with dementia patients for 20 years. She gives an example of a retired patient who may have always worn a shirt and a tie but now can’t work out how to put it on.

“This can be overlooked by a patient saying, ‘I don’t work anymore so I don’t need to wear it,’” says Holder. “Or a family member may do it for them and that then becomes the norm, so helping out masks a deficiency.” Speaking to families to glean a patient’s history is an important part of the diagnosis, but Holder says that changes are often put down to ageing. “If someone is managing, albeit haphazardly, sometimes the family have their heads in the sand; but when that person ends up in hospital for another reason, you wonder how they managed at home for so long.”

When a referral comes in, Holder’s diagnostic skills come into play to put the pieces of the puzzle together.

“I sometimes feel like a detective,” she says. She’ll comb through a patient’s notes and get observations from staff. She’ll chat with the patient “as many times as I need to” both in hospital and at home and have that crucial family input, too (she needs 12 months of observations). CT scans also contribute to the picture and can rule out other medical issues that can mimic dementia – oddly, constipation can give a similar effect, for example.

There are diagnostic tests: the ACE – Addenbrooke’s Cognitive Examination or the M-ACE, its shorter equivalent. These test different parts of the brain and their functions. The likes of recall – “you ask for a name and address and they have to recall it later” – orientation, so whether they can name the day, date, month and year, and fluency questions: “A well-known example is where you ask people to draw a clock because that uses the frontal part of your brain – organising and planning – and memory recall,” says Holder. It’s the results of these combined with all the other information that gives the full picture.

When a diagnosis can be given, despite the difficult news, Holder says that a common response is relief: “I think the majority of people are glad that they know what’s happening to them and why they’re having problems.” After all, once you have the diagnosis, you can do something about it and that’s what drew Holder to the work. She admits it was never her intended path when she started her nursing training.

“I was assigned to an older persons’ ward and I fell in love with the work; trying to make the patients’ experience as good as it could be.” she says. “If you can get it right and help other people understand that patient’s world, it makes such a difference to them.” She recalls a patient who was using the radiator as a toilet as he thought it looked like a urinal. She drew on research that showed that red is one of the last colours a patient can recognise. “His family agreed to put a red toilet seat in the bathroom with signage on the door and he was able to use the bathroom again,” which she says hugely improved his wellbeing. Or there was a distressed former laundrette worker whom she got to fold towels and serviettes. “This stopped her from pacing up and down the corridor in her care home as it gave her meaningful occupation.”

'I was assigned to an older persons’ ward and I fell in love with the work; trying to make the patients’ experience as good as it could be' - John Lawrence

The biggest stigma that Holder would like to break down is the idea that dementia always ruins lives. “We see the negative aspects on television and in films, which are very frightening, and people forget that with the right person-centred care and understanding people around them, a person can have a ‘good dementia’.”

Early diagnosis can certainly increase a person’s chances of having a more positive experience as they can access medication, which may help them to manage symptoms that can come in the early stages of the illness, such as irritability and depression, as well as “help them live their life to the full for much longer”. Holder says she has certainly seen an increase in awareness and a rise in number of referrals.

Patients increasingly want to know what steps they can take to slow the disease down. “Obviously age is the biggest risk factor and you can’t stop that, but people most at risk are the ones who don’t take care of their brains – they smoke, drink a lot, eat to excess,” she says. Holder stresses the importance of healthy brains as well as healthy bodies. What can we do to keep brains active? She mentions the likes of jigsaws, crosswords, sudokus, colouring and painting, but the crucial element is “variety – keep trying different things throughout your life”.

Ultimately, it’s finding a cure that is going to be transformative, which is why the Telegraph’s Christmas Charity Appeal this year supports Race Against Dementia, a charity funding dementia research to put an end to the disease once and for all. “They work at the opposite end to me, but the work is so impressive,” says Holder. “If everyone could get together, a bit like they managed to with Covid, I am sure we could change things in a big way. The more research we can do to find out why dementia happens and what we can do to prevent it is vital.”

Race Against Dementia is one of four charities supported by this year’s Telegraph Christmas Charity Appeal. The others are Go Beyond, Marie Curie and The RAF Benevolent Fund. To make a donation, please visit telegraph.co.uk/2023appeal or call 0151 284 1927

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.