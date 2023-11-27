Delta's Cyber Monday Sale Is Here — With 25% Off Flights and More

The carrier is offering deals on its Delta One first class, Premium Select, and Comfort+ seats on select flights around the world until Nov. 29.

Delta Air Lines is celebrating the holiday season with its biggest-ever premium cabin sale for Cyber Monday and Travel Tuesday.

The carrier is offering deals on its Delta One first class, Premium Select, and Comfort+ seats on select flights around the world, the airline shared with Travel + Leisure. The deal is available for purchases made by Nov. 29, and is valid on travel throughout 2024 with exact dates depending on the destination.

“Our customers mean the world to us and we’re excited to share our largest sale on premium cabins with them on Cyber Monday,” Shannon Womack, the managing director of lifecycle marketing with Delta Air Lines, told T+L. “We’re more committed than ever to finding new ways to reward our customers and elevate their travel experiences.”

Travelers can book a one-way Delta One flight to Japan, for example, starting at just 150,000 miles, or travel to the country in Premium Select starting at just 125,000 miles one-way. Travelers can also head to South Korea in Delta One starting at just 100,000 miles one-way. These flights are valid from mid-December through March 2024.

Travelers flying across the pond can save 20 to 25 percent off select transatlantic flights in Delta One, Premium Select, or Comfort+ from Dec. 12 through March 8, 2024. But travel is blacked out from Dec. 14 to Jan. 8, 2024.

And travelers heading to Santiago, Rio de Janeiro, or Buenos Aires can save 15 percent off their total fare when purchasing a Delta One, Premium Select, or Comfort+ ticket in 2024 from April to June or from August to October.

In addition, Delta is offering an extra 15 percent off these deals for Delta SkyMiles Gold, Platinum, and Reserve customers as well as Business American Express card members. And SkyMiles members will receive 2X miles on qualifying flights.

Travelers who don’t book the sale can still save on a Delta trip thanks to an under-the-radar booking hack involving price notifications on Google Flights and the ability to modify a flight even after you’ve paid.

The sale comes after Delta Air Lines announced major changes to its SkyMiles loyalty program for next year, making it harder to earn status or access the airline’s Delta Sky Club airport lounges. Following its original announcement, however, the airline received swift backlash and was forced to walk back some of its more dramatic changes.

