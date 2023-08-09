Delta Expands Partnership With Kenya Airways to Offer More Routes to Africa — What to Know

And flights are available to book now.

Goddard_Photography/Getty Images

Travelers looking to explore the continent of Africa now have new options when traveling from the United States.



Announced this week, Delta Air Lines is expanding it's partnership with Kenya Airways allowing frequent flyers to earn miles on each other's flights when flying on the same itinerary, and provide a more seamless travel experience to 31 destinations in Africa and 57 in North America.



Kenya Airways currently operates a nonstop service from their hub at Nairobi's Jomo Kenyatta International Airport to New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport. The strategic partnership will provide the seamless flight experience on this main route. For example, Delta customers can book a ticket on the nonstop flight from JFK to Nairobi on Delta's booking platforms, even though the flight is operated by Kenya Airways.



The flight, which is 13 hour and 45 minutes long, operates on a Boeing 787-8. The aircraft can accommodate 30 passengers in their 'Premier World' Business cabin, and 204 passengers in their Economy cabin.



“At a time when we are seeing unprecedented demand for travel between North America and Africa, expanding our strategic partnership with Kenya Airways offers our customers more travel options as well as supports our priority to deepen our presence across the African continent,” Delta’s President of International Alain Bellemare said in a release.



Kenya Airways has the tagline of "The Pride of Africa", and was founded in 1977, according to the airline’s website In June 2023, the airline launched the Asante Rewards program. Members can join for free and earn loyalty points and benefits while achieving status through flying.



This summer, Delta has announced another other strategic partnerships to broaden their global network with El Al.

For more Travel & Leisure news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Travel & Leisure.