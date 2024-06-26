Delta Air Lines opens spacious new lounge at JFK airport. See what's inside.

Delta Air Lines this week opened its largest ever airport lounge for its premium passengers at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, and the company plans to open similar spaces in major cities across the U.S.

Called Delta One, the 39,000-square-foot lounge features a 140-seat bar and restaurant and wellness center complete with serenity rooms and full-body massage chairs. Other amenities include valet services, a juice bar, eight shower suites for bathing, a bakery and food market section for travelers who want to grab snacks on the go. The bar's Art Deco-inspired lighting fixtures, fluted glass and a gold leaf ceiling and chandeliers are a nod to Radio City Music Hall, the company said in a statement.

The space "has a glamorous feel to it," Delta CEO Ed Bastian told CBS News.

Delta One is different from Delta's existing Sky Club lounge spaces, in that it is larger and has more amenities. Passengers can get access to the space if they pay an annual membership to the Sky Club or are holders of certain credit cards. In many locations, Delta Sky Club lounges also feature a bar, wireless internet, showers and more.

Bastian noted that Delta's Sky Club space at Los Angeles International Airport has long been regarded as the highest standard for luxury lounge seating before a flight, but he said the Delta One at JFK raises the bar.

The Wellness Room at Delta Air Lines Delta One lounge features eight shower stations for travelers weary from a long flight. / Credit: Jason Dewey 2024

"LA is the standard and this [Delta One] is the new standard," Bastian said.

A Delta Sky Club membership or qualifying credit cards will not grant someone access to Delta One, the airline said. The space is exclusive for people traveling internationally or people boarding a Delta transcontinental flight. The lounge, which also features beverage cart service, is located between Concourses A and B in Terminal 4.

Bastian told CBS News that the company will open a similar Delta One in Los Angeles this fall next to the existing Delta Sky Club space and another at Boston's Logan Airport. Seattle will also see a Delta One lounge in the near future, he added.

Delta's new lounge opens just as the nation enters peak holiday traveling season. About 5.7 million people are expected to fly during the first week of July, nearly a 7% increase compared to last year, according to travel club AAA. The price of domestic flights are projected to be 2% cheaper this holiday compared to last year, AAA said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said June 27 is expected to be the busiest day in air travel this year with 53,677 flights scheduled.

Delta said it plans to fly 5.8 million passengers between June 28 and July 7.

