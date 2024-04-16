New deli, BBQ restaurant with Cajun roots opens in Geismar for breakfast, lunch

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Arceneaux’s on the River, a casual deli and barbecue restaurant, will officially open in Geismar on Thursday, April 18.

Chef and owner Suzanne Arceneaux said they focus on fresh quality ingredients and proudly serve Boar’s Head meats and cheeses.

The restaurant is open for breakfast and lunch. For early risers, Arceneaux recommends the Biscuit & Gravy Plate, a homemade biscuit smothered in a creamy sausage gravy with grits and two eggs your way.

Arceneaux also suggests trying the Stuffuletta, their take on the traditional muffuletta, with housemade olive salad, ham, salami, provolone, Swiss and mozzarella cheese, mixed and stuffed in a po’boy bread boat.

The restaurant is wheelchair accessible, and Arceneaux said they will accommodate anyone with dietary restrictions.

Although you might not see a kid’s menu, there are traditional options such as chicken tenders and grilled cheese. Arceneaux said her children are always encouraged to order and try new things.

She said she is originally from Tennessee but her husband Brett was born and raised in Louisiana.

“I moved to Baton Rouge for culinary school at Louisiana Culinary Institute in 2006 and soon after met Brett. Our families have always loved cooking and entertaining and that love was definitely passed on to us,” Arceneaux said.

She and her family call Ascension Parish home, and she wants the restaurant to be part of the community.

“Cajun roots and a passion for barbecue has long been in our blood,” Arceneaux said.

Arceneaux’s on the River is at 9438 Highway 75. It is open from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

