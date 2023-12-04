These Delaware restaurants are open on Christmas Day

Planning on taking the day off from cooking on Christmas? If you're looking for a fine dining restaurant, make reservations right now. There are only a few fine dining restaurants serving meals on Monday, Dec. 25 and tables are quickly snatched up.

So what's open?

It used to be mainly Asian restaurants that remained open on Christmas Day, but over the past few years, the number of restaurants has increased.

Still, it's not that easy to find a seat.

We checked in with some big-name hospitality groups that own multiple restaurants including Sussex County-based SoDel Concepts, (including Bluecoast, Matt's Fish Camp, The Cottage Cafe) Big Fish Restaurant Group (Big Fish Grill on Riverfront, Washington Street Ale House, Salt Air and more), and Iron Hill Restaurant & Brewery. Company representatives told Delaware Online/The News Journal that all of their locations are closed on Christmas.

Don't fret. We've got you covered.

Here's our annual list of eateries that stay open for the holiday. This is not a complete list, but if we missed a place, email ptalorico@delawareonline.com and we'll update it.

Seasons eatings!

Sullivan's Steakhouse, 5525 Concord Pike, Wilmington, is open Christmas Day from noon to 8 p.m. Call 302-308-4933 or go to sullivanssteakhouse.com/wilmington/

Rosenfeld’s Jewish Delicatessen, 18949 Coastal Highway Rehoboth Beach, will be open. Call 302-645-1700 or go to www.rosenfeldsjewishdeli.com.

La Cavalier at the Green Room, Hotel du Pont, 11th and Market streets in downtown Wilmington, has a festive three-course, $75 per person menu on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Plates range from Chestnut Soup with Lobster and Crème Fraiche to Marinated Leeks with Pomegranate and Feta. Entrees include Short Rib Beef Bourguignon, bone-in with red Burgundy, barberry pilaf and Branzino Amandine with Lemon, Brown Butter and Carolina Gold Rice. Dessert options include Pumpkin Mousse with Chantilly Cream and Bûche De Noël. Gratuity is not included. Reservations for dinner start at 1 p.m., with the last seating at 7 p.m. Call 302-594-3125 or visit hoteldupont.com.

Reservations are a must at Victoria’s Restaurant in the Boardwalk Plaza Hotel at 2 Olive Ave and the boardwalk in Rehoboth Beach. The Christmas dinner served family-style is $54.95 for adults; $29.95 for children 5 to 12; and $19.95 for children younger than 5. It also includes bread and nonalcoholic beverages. Seats are scooped up very quickly. Call 302-227-0615 or go to boardwalkplaza.com/dining.

Krazy Kat’s at the Inn at Montchanin Village, Delaware. 100 and Kirk Road in Montchanin, is open Christmas Day. Reservations go very fast. Call 302-888-4200 or visit Open Table.

Harvest Tide Steakhouse, 410 E. Savannah Road, Lewes, is open Christmas Day from 4 to 9 p.m. Call 302-644-2600.

Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, is open on Christmas Day, but, when we checked, no seats were available at its 1906 Fine Dining restaurant on Open Table. Maybe you could luck into a cancellation? Go to longwoodgardens.org or call 610-388-1000. The Cafe at Longwood has limited hours on Christmas.

Waffle House locations are all open on Christmas Day.

Many IHOP locations will be open on Dec. 25, but they might have limited hours. Call the individual Delaware restaurants for more information.

Some Starbucks nationwide will be open on Christmas Day this year, though hours will vary by location. Check your local coffeehouse's schedule in Delaware before you leave the house.

Here are more places to consider

Bear Diner, 603 Pulaski Highway (U.S. Route 40), 302-322-6242, beardinerde.com Open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Brandywine Diner, 303 Rocky Run Parkway, Talleyville, 302-384-8177. Regular hours.

Concord Diner, 2530 Concord Pike, Fairfax, 302-407-3937. Open 24 hours.

Harpoon Hanna’s, Route 54 and The Bay, Fenwick Island, 302-539-3095; www.harpoonhannasrestaurant.com.

Marsh Road Diner 407 Marsh Road, near Penny Hill, 302-762-6030. Open 24 hours.

Route 40 Diner, 1705 Pulaski Highway, White Clay Shopping Center, Bear, 302-836-4936.

