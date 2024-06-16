This Delaware restaurant is one of the most beautiful in US, OpenTable says

A Delaware restaurant made the list of OpenTable’s 50 most beautiful restaurants in the United States.

In honor of People’s 50th anniversary and 2024 Beautiful Issue, OpenTable highlighted 50 of the nation’s restaurants exemplifying good eats with beautiful designs to match. From themed eateries to extravagant rooftops to dining rooms transporting you to a different era, this “best of” list has it all, including a First State staple you might be familiar with.

Victoria's Restaurant in the Boardwalk Plaza Hotel in Rehoboth.

Delaware’s spot on the list goes to Victoria’s in the Boardwalk Plaza hotel in Rehoboth Beach.

Located on the Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk, the restaurant is Victorian-styled and features intricate design elements, cozy decor and plenty of dark and moody wood elements. Large open windows provide stunning views of the Atlantic Ocean no matter where you’re seated.

