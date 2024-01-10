Delaware places to celebrate National Bagel Day 2024 with lasagna & burger bagels

Why do bagels have holes? So that they can carry the weight of your heavy appetites.

These wheel-shaped carbs will be working overtime to help you for National Bagel Day on Monday, Jan. 15.

Here are nine places in Delaware where you can get your bagel on for this tasty holiday.

Surf Bagel — Rehoboth Beach, Lewes, Milford, Long Neck

From chocolate chip to French toast, Surf Bagel rides the wave of 20-plus flavors for you to fill your belly. One of their most popular items is the Malibu Bunny sandwich made with your choice of bagel, avocado, veggie cream cheese, lettuce and tomato. Breakfast sandwich options include scrapple, bacon, sausage, Taylor ham, egg, cheese and home fries.

There are also breakfast burritos. Lunch sessions offer a bunch of sandwiches such as cheesesteaks to La Guatemalan (grilled chicken, grilled peppers, three cheese blend, salsa, sour cream) and salads. Smoothie fans can get their fix at Surf Bagel as well.

Rehoboth: 18675 Coastal Highway, Rehoboth Beach (302) 643-2732.

Lewes: 17382 Coastal Highway, (302) 643-4090.

Milford: 204 NE Front St., (302) 503-5119.

Long Neck: 36908 Silicato Drive, Millsboro; (302) 990-3747; surfbagel.com

Bagelmania, Newark

When breakfast and wrestling collide, you end up with Bagelmania. It's a food fight in your mouth that encourages customers to lay the smackdown on hunger pangs. Bagelmania is home to bagel chips, a snack you can munch on with one of their 11 cream cheese flavors.

There are 26 kinds of different bagels like orange-cranberry, chocolate chip, oatmeal and cheddar-dill. Bagelmania's favorites include pizza and lasagna (!) bagels, along with the Blue Hen Special (grilled or spicy chicken with lettuce, tomato and honey mustard).

Folks can order breakfast sandwiches with scrapple, sausage (pork or turkey), ham and bacon (pork or turkey), lunch sandwiches, soups and salads.

416 Suburban Drive, Newark; visit bagelmaniade.com or call (302) 369-1950.

New Castle Bagels, Newark

You can go old-school with these fresh New York-style bagels. Whether you like your bagel topped off with gourmet cream cheese, peanut butter or jelly — you can have it all here. New Castle Bagels offers breakfast sandwiches paired with scrapple, Taylor ham, bacon (pork and turkey), steak, corned beef and roast beef, plus burgers, wraps and muffins.

1420 N. Dupont Highway, Newark. Visit newcastlebagsels.com or (302) 325-3990.

Original Hot Bagels — Newark, Pike Creek

Bagel burgers are a thing around here. You have the option of beef bagel sandwiches (American cheese, provolone, Swiss, mozzarella, cheddar) or a veggie alternative. The pizza bagel is on tap, plus other varieties like cinnamon, blueberry, egg, sun-dried tomato and spinach.

Breakfast sandwiches are available with various meat options like scrapple, steak, chorizo, ham, bacon (turkey and pork), sausage (pork and turkey).

There are also classic hot and cold sandwiches with pastrami, corned beef, roast beef, turkey, white fish salad, cheesesteaks and more.

Newark: 695 E. Chestnut Hill Road; (302) 369-8809.

Newark: 131 E. Main St.; (302) 533-7299.

Pike Creek: 4738 Limestone Road; (302) 660-2405; theoriginalhotbagels.com

Einstein Bros. Bagels, University of Delaware

Located on the University of Delaware's campus, Einstein Bros. is like the Build-A-Bear Workshop of bagel shops. You can sink your teeth into eight of their gourmet bagels like the cheesy hash brown, apple cinnamon, spinach Florentine and six-cheese bagel. Their classic and signature bagels include pretzel, French toast, blueberry and Asiago cheese options.

221 Academy St., Newark; visit einsteinbros.com or call (302) 831-2057.

Georgia Boy's Bagel Cafe, Dover

Georgia Boy's Bagel Cafe in Dover are known for their festive seasonal bagels like these Valentine's Day nibbles.

Delawareans are welcome to a warm serving of Southern comfort from Georgia Boy's Bagel Cafe. This shop has whipped up fresh bagels in Dover since 2015. Georgia Boy's offers everything from classic bagels to playful flavors like the French toast. Around the holiday season they serve multicolored bagels like their festive green and red Christmas-themed nibbles.

136 Greentree Village, Dover; visit facebook.com/georgiaboysbagels or call (302) 672-7450.

Newark Deli & Bagel

Breakfast sandwiches like this bacon, egg and cheese can be found at Newark Deli & Bagel, along with other tasty items.

This bagel shop has had a home in Newark for over 20 years and has racked up reader awards from area publications, including The News Journal/Delaware Online. Their menu serves various bagels like multigrain, whole wheat, poppy, onion, sesame and cinnamon bagels. There's breakfast sandwiches and club sandwiches including corned beef, Santa Fe turkey, salami, ham and cheese. Vegan and vegetarian options include the avocado sandwich and hummus wrap.

36 E. Main St., Newark; visit newarkdeliandbagels.com or (302) 266-7150

Manhattan Bagel — Talleyville and Middletown

Rishen Patel, who owns Manhattan Bagel in Middletown, visits with a group of customers who come into his shop daily to enjoy the food and atmosphere.

So many shops love to sell the New York-style bagel. But only a few are named Manhattan Bagel. Manhattan has been a staple in local communities since 1987. Customers have nearly two dozen bagel options to choose from, ranging from blueberry to garlic. Breakfast sandwiches include smokehouse brisket egg and cheesesteak bagels. Lunch offers bagel sandwiches with white albacore tuna, avocado, ham and Swiss, white fish salad, plus Ellis Island Hot Pastrami.

Talleyville: 3505 Silverside Road, Concord Plaza; (302) 543-7498

Talleyville: 3209B Concord Pike; (302) 477-0700.

Middletown: 400 W. Main St.; (302) 378-8404

Wawa, statewide Delaware

Wawa offers an easy way to celebrate National Bagel Day in Delaware on Monday, Jan. 15.

There's basically a Wawa everywhere you turn in the First State, which means it won’t be hard to celebrate National Bagel Day.

Wawa isn't a standalone bagel shop so their variety is limited. But you can level up your bagel with three types of cream cheese and keep it moving on your way to work in the morning.

Visit wawa.com

If you have an interesting story idea, email lifestyle reporter Andre Lamar at alamar@gannett.com. Consider signing up for his weekly newsletter, DO Delaware, at delawareonline.com/newsletters.

