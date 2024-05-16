This Delaware campground is one of the most scenic in the US, says Reader’s Digest

Reader’s Digest ranks a Delaware campground as one of the most scenic in the United States.

Camping is a great adventure for family bonding, a friendly hangout or a solo pursuit. And whether you’re doing it to test your survival skills or want to get more in touch with nature, adding a dash of stunning views into the mix is sure to sweeten the deal.

If you can’t decide which Delaware campground has the best views, Reader’s Digest has it all sorted out.

The most scenic campground in Delaware

Reader’s Digest compiled the most scenic campgrounds in each state, and Delaware’s shining star is Trap Pond State Park near Laurel.

Highlights of the park, according to Reader’s Digest, include a wilderness canoe trail; sightings of turtles, snakes and blue herons; and plenty of fun to get into like bird watching and playing volleyball.

In case you’ve never visited, Trap Pond State Park near Laurel is home to the northernmost naturally occurring stand of bald cypress trees, and it was once used as an industrial logging pond starting in the late 1700s.

Trap Pond State Park is a popular camping destination. Fire arms are banned there and at other state parks unless they are being used for hunting.

Aside from camping, visitors can enjoy 9 miles of canoe and kayak trails, rentable water vessels, fishing, wildlife watching, hiking and recreational activities.

Reservations are available up to one year in advance and can be made for up to 14 nights. Select sites are open year-round. One vehicle is allowed per campsite, with overflow parking available.

Kids can enjoy athletic fields and a playground; adults can play on the disc golf course or horseshoe pits; and the entire family can have fun on the volleyball courts. The Baldcypress Nature Center hosts a popular concert series during the summer.

Top ranked campground in the Northeast

Along with being the most scenic campground in Delaware, Trap Pond State Park was ranked No. 8 for best places to camp in the Northeast by The Dyrt, a camping platform.

The other best campgrounds in the top 10 for the region include:

Keuka Lake State Park in Keuka Park, New York, at No. 1

Town Hall Road Dispersed in Chatham, New Hampshire, at No. 2

Normandy Farms Campground in Foxborough, Massachusetts, at No. 3

Cherry Hill Park in Baltimore, Maryland, at No. 4

Cathedral Pines Campground in Eustis, Maine, at No. 5

Smugglers’ Notch State Park in Stowe, Vermont, at No. 6

Letchworth State Park Campground in Livingston County, New York, at No. 7

Oceanside Assateague Campground in Assateague Island, Maryland, at No. 9

Ricketts Glen State Park in Benton, Pennsylvania at No. 10

