Delaware Academy students start a prom closet

Apr. 5—A group of juniors at Delaware Academy and Central School District at Delhi have decided to start at prom closet at the school.

The group of eight students — Natalie Anderson, Brinley Wager, Abi Tessier, Isaac Marsiglio, Ivan Richardson, Rocco Schnabel and Seamus deMauro — are part of the Catskill Area School Study Council, a media release said. Each year students in the council have to come up with a project that will help the community, Anderson, who is also president of the junior class, said.

"We know how expensive prom can be; with the costs of tickets, shoes, dresses, suits," Anderson said. "We wanted to create a prom closet that was easily accessible to students that offered free clothing, accessories and suits."

Anderson said there are 57 students in the junior class. Members of the group are seeking donations of recent, clean prom dresses, suits, shoes, dress shirts and accessories in good condition from the local community, the release said. Donations can be dropped off at the high school lobby between 3 and 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, beginning on Tuesday, April 9, and ending on Thursday, May 9.

Anderson said the group has "already gotten donations and it hasn't even started yet." Anderson posted the groups request on local social media groups, and said she felt overwhelmed by the community's support. She was also thankful for the district's support in allowing the group to have the closet in the school.

The donated items will be sanitized using steamers donated to the group, Anderson said. The items will be placed on donated racks in the prom closet, which is the high school conference room by the office, which will allow for more privacy for students. Students will be able to visit the closet during their free periods during school hours from April 12 through May 31, however, hours could "be extended into after school if there's a need for it," she said. All items will be free to students.

This year's prom will be held at the Carriage House in Oneonta June 1. This year's theme is based on the movie "'Tangled,' so purples and golds," are the color theme this year, she said.

