DeLand High grad unites peers in a global mental health conversation through her website

Eighteen-year-old Fidha Chowdhury, who graduated from DeLand High School last month, has already taken tangible strides in uniting her peers in a global conversation about mental health.

Chowdhury recalled that her fellow classmates “complained” when they were shown videos about mental health at school.

“As teenagers, we aren't always involved in the process of making these resources or we aren't inquired by the people who are trying to help us,” she said. “It just makes sort of that disconnect, again, between the resources that are being given to us and our actual ability to resonate with them and understand them.”

Fidha Chowdhury graduated from DeLand High School on May 21, 2024

In 2022, Chowdhury took matters into her own hands and founded You Matter Too, a website that features mental health-related blog posts, stories and quizzes written “by teens, for teens.”

“The website was kind of a way for us to have a space to talk about it (mental health) and explore it in a way that would be more relatable and also provide people the opportunity to share their opinions because we do have a monthly forum as well,” she said.

Chowdhury is interested in science and has always loved to write. She wanted her website to be written from a science-based perspective in hopes of making the content more comprehensive.

You Matter Too website creates a space for teens to discuss mental health.

“I remember in one video (shown at school), they were talking about how when someone has depression, one of the ways they could cope is to go outside and walk and journal and things like that,” she said. “And those things are really easy to say, but they don't always resonate with teenagers who are feeling lots of emotions at once, so I thought a different way to maybe approach it would be to talk about or explain, like, the science behind it and then give reasons for or ways to combat certain mental health issues.”

Chowdhury’s website started as a “solo adventure” but has since grown to include an executive board of five members.

“Some of them do go to DeLand High School, and we see each other every day,” she said. “I have one member who lives in Malaysia, and so we’re pretty spread apart, but we work together to facilitate the website.”

Future endeavors

Chowdhury was in the International Baccalaureate program during all four years at DeLand High. She was involved in National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society and Science Honor Society as well as Hill Street Theater, Student Government Association and Science Olympiad.

Chowdhury also accumulated close to 700 service hours by working on her website, tutoring students across the globe, and selling handmade bracelets to raise money for schools in Bangladesh. She was named Volunteer of the Year for both Volusia County Schools and the state of Florida.

“Volunteering is just something that I’ve kind of been loosely involved with since I was really young,” she said. “It was just something that I really like doing. I like being able to learn from other people, and you can do that a lot when you’re in those spaces.”

Prior to attending DeLand High, Chowdhury attended Saint Barnabas Episcopal School in DeLand.

Starting in the fall, she will study biochemistry on the pre-medicine track at the University of Florida. She plans to attend medical school after earning an undergraduate degree with hopes of eventually becoming a neurosurgeon.

Chowdhury is passionate about researching the human brain.

“Last summer, I worked with a professor to do research on healing processes and things like that in the brain, and that was just so fascinating to me,” she said. “So I think if there's, like, one thing that I really want to focus in on, it would be neuroscience and trying to understand sort of a more scientific basis for how our brains work and operate.”

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Florida teen unites peers in a global mental health conversation