How deep are Oklahoma's biggest lakes? See average, maximum depths
Oklahoma is home to over 200 lakes offering opportunities for fishing, swimming and boating among other water-based activities.
If you've ever waded in one of the state's large lakes and couldn't feel the bottom, you might have wondered, "How deep is this lake?"
Here's a look at just how deep Oklahoma's biggest lakes are.
How deep is Lake Texoma?
Average depth: 39.9 feet
Maximum depth: 110 feet
Lake Texoma is a border lake between Texas and Oklahoma with about 80% of its 90,000 acres located in Oklahoma.
How deep is Eufaula Lake?
Average depth: 23 feet
Maximum depth: 87 feet
Located in southeastern Oklahoma near the city of Eufaula, Lake Eufaula is Oklahoma's largest lake. It covers 105,500 surface acres with 800 miles of shoreline.
How deep is Grand Lake?
Average depth: 36.3 feet
Maximum depth: 133 feet
In northeastern Oklahoma, Grand Lake, O' the Cherokees, or Grand Lake, has a surface area of 46,500 acres and 1,300 miles of shoreline.
How deep is Broken Bow Lake?
Average depth: 62 feet
Maximum depth: 185 feet
Broken Bow Lake covers around 14,000 acres in southeast Oklahoma near Broken Bow.
How deep is Tenkiller Ferry Lake?
Average depth: 50 feet
Maximum depth: 165 feet
In eastern Oklahoma, Tenkiller Ferry Lake, or Lake Tenkiller, boasts a surface area of 12,900 acres..
How deep is Keystone Lake?
Average depth: 24 feet
Maximum depth: 73 feet
On the Arkansas River west of downtown Tulsa, Keystone Lake has a surface area of 23,610 acres.
How deep is Oologah Lake?
Average depth: 17.8 feet
Maximum depth: 88 feet
Oolagah Lake is located in northeastern Oklahoma and boasts a surface area of 29,460 acres.
How deep is Robert S. Kerr Reservoir?
Average depth: 11.75 feet
Maximum depth: 52 feet
In eastern Oklahoma, the Robert S. Kerr Reservoir has a surface area of 43,800.
How deep is Foss Lake?
Average depth: 23 feet
Maximum depth: 89 feet
In western Oklahoma, Foss Reservoir, or Foss Lake, has a surface area of 8,800 acres.
How deep is Kaw Lake?
Average depth: 25.9 feet
Maximum depth: 75 feet
Located in northern Oklahoma, Kaw Lake has a surface area of 23,610 acreas.
This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: How deep are Oklahoma's biggest lakes?