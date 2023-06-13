Back in stock: This $4 sudsy wash makes your car look like it was detailed — grab it while it's nearly 70% off
When it comes to keeping your car clean, there are two options: Pay for weekly car washes or do it yourself. If you opt for at-home washing, though, you might be disappointed that your exterior doesn’t look as shiny and clean as you'd like. That’s where Meguiar’s Deep Crystal Car Wash comes in. It’s loved by car enthusiasts and everyday drivers alike, and it’s finally back in stock at Amazon. Plus, it's also a whopping 69% off, making it just $4 — yes, you read that right!
The pH-neutral wash cuts through the toughest dirt and grime on your car, plus it even removes pesky squished bugs from your exterior (more on that later). You get 1.89 liters of liquid per bottle, which provides plenty of washes since you only need one ounce per one gallon of water to get the best clean your car has ever had.
The formula works into a sudsy lather to cover a large area in one swipe. It also helps to remove caked-on mud and other impossible spots. Most importantly, Meguiar’s wash is streak-free, so you get professional wash quality in the comfort of your own driveway — a win for only $4!
The car wash has a dedicated and loyal fan base
One dedicated wash user explained: "Have been using Meguiar's products for years on my automobiles. I use their car washes and waxes (which are extremely easy to use putting on the vehicle and removing compared to other brands). When I bought a Nissan many years ago, this is the brand that they recommended. I have had Toyotas, too, and these products work great on those vehicles too. I sold an older 2007 Toyota Tundra this year, and the man who bought it after he saw mine would not look around anymore since the outside looked brand-new, and I attribute that to my use of Meguiar products."
Removes smushed bugs from long trips
One shopper said: "Used it once to wash the bugs on my car after a trip. It was so easy to completely wash out the bugs and get my car clean. Lots of soap. Easy to rinse, as well."
It won't strip wax off your car
"Good soap, won't strip good wax," a five-star reviewer wrote. "It's Meguiar's ... if you don't know, you better try. I'm a car guy, and I like to wash my cars by hand ... this is a great car wash that will not strip all of your wax!"
Another called it "pink power" and raved: "It works better than dishwashing soap, doesn't leave a residue, harm the wax or dull the finish, and is economical and biodegradable. You can pay more, but why?"
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
