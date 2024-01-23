Someone Call A Doctor Because I'm In Stitches After Laughing At These 17 Ridiculous Tweets From The Week

Welcome back to another week in paradise — January!!! The first month of the year!!! Cold, frigid January!!! Where dreams are made and eventually go to die (such as my GoodReads goal from last year). Anyhoo, I like to think that this January is a little different because the jokes are off to a great start and last week was noooo exception. So, let's get into all the best tweets from last week:

see how wonky the writing is😭😭😭😭😭they were CREASINGGGG in that kitchen https://t.co/PHDHdH4Nyi — 𝒴 (@ysmammri) January 19, 2024

Twitter: @ysmammri

"incorrect username or password"BITCH, WHICH ONE IS IT!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/q9qWtSqT3H — Jenni (@hashjenni) January 18, 2024

Blumhouse Productions / Via Twitter: @hashjenni

I (very passively) commented on how I liked the spoons at Benihanas to my mom and later she sends me this pic.twitter.com/w8gpMzhDug — erin🦋 (@erinmhk) January 19, 2024

Twitter: @erinmhk

And a shake !? Baby You probably had to use Klarna https://t.co/ojsFOKyaqW — Shar♥️ (@Gidaxo) January 19, 2024

Twitter: @Gidaxo

Twitter: @camkrda

I go to Walmart everyday and put me some eggs in my pocket 🙏🏽💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/nUBxPoJuWc — 𝟚ꫝⅈᧁꫝ𝟚ᥴ𝕣ꪗ 🌶️ (@xo_dreamyy) January 18, 2024

Twitter: @xo_dreamyy

Twitter: @StoolieMemes

jacob elordi is like. timothee chalamet with more water and nutrients — Grovy🥭 (@grovymango) January 19, 2024

Twitter: @grovymango

Twitter: @pattymo

why does the kicker in football wear pads and helmets? all he does is kick the ball. it's a foul for the other team to touch him. the kicker should be wearing some kind of beautiful ice skater outfit that shows the team's personality — comeback jack (@meanunclejack) January 21, 2024

Twitter: @meanunclejack

my friend from hs was there and got pics on her ds https://t.co/TjtuXxX9dw pic.twitter.com/1J08kjkBNy — ✮ (@FATHERLUXX) January 22, 2024

Twitter: @FATHERLUXX

Twitter: @Jameelxo

i wouldve said “your*” and ruined the whole vibe https://t.co/lThjUmTb9J — 𝒴 (@ysmammri) January 22, 2024

Twitter: @ysmammri

yes and tried everything in my power to open it https://t.co/j9TrfBMxp3 — brax (@bigb2youu) January 22, 2024

Twitter: @bigb2youu

This is what releasing your inhibitions looks like https://t.co/yrk9ThzYSU — brooklyn babyy (@thee_SACK) January 21, 2024

Twitter: @thee_SACK

Don't forget to follow these creators if you're lookin' for more laughs. And for more hilarious tweets, check out our previous roundups. Merci, bye!

