Deck ideas – 14 stylish looks to take your backyard to the next level

If you love to spend time outdoors, you're just a few decks away from lounging in the afternoon sun with a good book, or hosting friends and family for an alfresco dinner party.

Although decking has been a staple of the boat building business for centuries, this design approach didn't enter the interiors world until the 60s. Many Americans hankered after an indoor-outdoor style extension to their home on which to host their BBQs, so built elevated patios directly off their living spaces out of decking – chosen because it's lightweight and easy on the eye.

Over the years, decking's usage has expanded, and it has become the go-to material for a contemporary patio or roof terrace. Materials have also come into their own. While early decks were made out of first-generation hardwoods, now it's hard-wearing composites and eco products made of recycled materials that are all the rage for backyards. We are also experimenting with stains and widths to give the wood a very contemporary feel.