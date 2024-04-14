DEC challenge encourages New Yorkers to birdwatch

NEW YORK STATE (WETM) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is challenging New Yorkers to look out for native birds with the “I Bird NY” Challenge.

The I Bird NY Challenge asks birders of all ages and abilities to get outside and identify just 10 of New York’s 450 native bird species. Challenge participants can look for birds in their backyards, local parks, or one of the more than 350 Birding Trails around the state.

Birders taking part in the I Bird NY Challenge will need to log each bird sighting with the bird species, the location of the sighting, and the date the bird was seen. Each bird should be a different species that’s native to New York State. Participants need to complete this form and either mail or email it to the DEC. Participants also have the option to fill out this online form instead. Birders have until Nov. 1 to finish the challenge, but spring might be the best time to birdwatch.

“Early spring is an exciting time to observe birds as they engage in fascinating behavior like establishing territories, finding a mate, and gathering nest materials,” said Michael Burger, executive director of Audubon Connecticut and New York. “Others are just starting to arrive from their wintering grounds, and some will only be passing through. By staying quiet and moving slowly, you’ll maximize your chances of seeing the birds that are around you.”

Those who complete the I Bird NY Challenge will receive a commemorative patch, receive a completion certificate, and have the chance to win birding equipment. Two youths and two adults will be selected to win the birding equipment. Only one entry will be accepted per person, but birders can get an extra entry by submitting a photo of their birding experience with their completed log.

If you want to take part in this challenge but don’t know where to begin, the challenge form has a guide of 10 of the most common birds found in New York. You can also download the DEC’s Beginner’s Guide to Birding for free. More information about the challenge is available on the DEC’s website.

