Deb's Diner popular for breakfast, lunch and doughburgers

BOONEVILLE — Nestled between Dollar General and NAPA Auto Parts on West Chambers Drive in Booneville sits Deb’s Diner, a popular spot with locals and visitors alike.

The diner, with its end-to-end counter, bar stools and a handful of booths, is a cozy spot that feels like it was plucked straight from a decade long gone. Coca-Cola and Elvis memorabilia cover the walls in nods to the past.

Its top-selling item on the menu is also a nod to the past: the doughburger. In this part of Northeast Mississippi, doughburgers — sometimes known as slugburgers — are a staple. Created during the Great Depression by cooks who mixed ground beef or pork with extenders like flour, potato flakes, corn meal or grits, the doughburgers gained a permanent place in the palates of the people in the region.

Owner Debbie Bishop hasn’t always been a restaurateur. She retired from the Booneville Housing Authority 16 years ago and was having coffee with friends who happened to own the diner that’s now hers.

“They said, ‘I know what you need to do; you need to buy the doughburger shop,’” Bishop recalled. “It was called Joe’s Burger Shop. We started talking, and two days later, I’m here with a check.”

Bishop changed the name to Deb’s Diner, and then added to its limited menu of hamburgers, doughburgers, chili, chili dogs and breakfast.

“We added cornbread salad, shaved ribeyes, hamburger steaks and a lot of other things,” she said. “It’s a working people’s place, and they come in twice a day to eat with us.”

The breakfast menu, which is served all day, includes homemade biscuits that often sell out before day’s end. When they are available, they can be ordered with eggs, bacon, sausage, bologna, tenderloin, smoked ham and even ribeye. They’re also served with white gravy or chocolate gravy. And if biscuits aren’t your preference, there’s also French toast and pancakes.

For lunch, the sandwich lineup includes hamburgers, doughburgers, shaved ribeye, steak hoagies, buffalo chicken, grilled chicken BLT, smoked ham, hot ham and cheese, grilled cheese, grilled bologna, grilled hot dog and corn dog.

The cornbread salad is layered with cornbread, pinto beans, onions, bell pepper, bacon, tomatoes and shredded cheese, topped with the house dressing and a side of cranberry sauce.

The diner menu is ideal and serves a variety of tastes, but there’s one clear bestseller: the doughburger, of course.

“We try to bring new things in, too, but everybody wants the doughburgers,” she said. “We sell 200-300 a day.”

At Deb’s, the doughburger comes two ways: regular, with mustard, pickle and onion; and dressed with mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato. Cheese can also be added, and doughburgers can be made with double meat.

“Sometimes they want bacon on it, too,” Bishop said

As for how they’re cooked at Deb’s Diner, doughburgers are first grilled on the flattop, then dropped in oil briefly to crisp the exterior.

“Ninety percent of our customers who come in say they want it crispy,” Bishop said.

Bishop has added on to the place since buying it 14 years ago, extending the front and the back, and would like to add some storage, eventually.

For now, it’s all about taking care of customers, including regulars like Larry Goodine.

Goodine has been a familiar face at Deb’s from Day 1. He’s typically a morning diner, getting his usual pancakes, eggs and sausage.

“For lunch, I’ll usually get the grilled chicken with a baked potato or with fries, and they have the plate lunch specials,” he said. “They have a lot of options, and they’re all good.”

Deb’s Diner is located at 609 W. Chambers St., in Booneville. It is open Monday-Friday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.