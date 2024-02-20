‘Death and Other Details’ Could Be Your New Favorite Detective Show



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."



HULU HAS HAD some major hits in the last few years. The Bear, The Dropout, and, of course, Only Murders in the Building have brought the streaming service critical acclaim (along with a number of awards). It's a far cry from the platform's early days, when it was primarily known for the ability to watch shows the day after they aired on cable (think the era of 30 Rock and The Office). Now, Hulu is making its own original content, and generally doing a good job at it.

So when streaming services have a certified hit on their hands, what's the wisest thing to do next? Make more of what everyone is watching. Only Murders in the Building has been arguably Hulu's biggest hit to date, so it only makes sense that the streamer would be excited to make more star-led murder mysteries with the potential for multiple seasons. Enter Death and Other Details.

Starring the legendary Mandy Patinkin and The Flash star Violett Beane, Death and Other Details follows a detective who finds himself on a luxury cruise liner that descends into chaos when there's a murder committed in a seemingly locked room. Beane stars as Imogene Scott, a woman who finds herself tangentially involved in the murder and joins the detective in attempting to solve it.

If the show is a hit, much like Only Murders, there's no telling where it could go. It could turn into a sort of anthology series, with Patinkin's character solving murders in various locations, much like Agatha Christie's Hercule Poirot (most recently depicted in a successful franchise starring Kenneth Branagh) or Rian Johnson's creations of Benoit Blanc (as depicted by Daniel Craig in Knives Out and Glass Onion) or Charlie Cale (as depicted by Natasha Lyonne in Poker Face).

Hulu may be on the verge of another hit, so you won't want to miss a single episode. Here's the official release schedule for Death and Other Details.

When do new episodes of Death and Other Details premiere on Hulu?

The first two episodes premiered on January 16, 2024. After that, each episode premieres on Tuesdays.

How many episodes are left in Death and Other Details Season 1?

There are 10 episodes total in Death and Other Details. Currently seven episodes are out so far. That means there are still three episodes left.

Stream Death and Other Details on Hulu

Here's the official release schedule for Death and Other Details Season 1.

Episode 1: Now streaming as of January 16

Episode 2: Now streaming as of January 16

Episode 3: Now streaming as of January 23

Episode 4: Now streaming as of January 30

Episode 5: Now streaming as of February 6

Episode 6: Now streaming as of February 13

Episode 7: Now streaming as of February 20

Episode 8: Streaming on Hulu on February 27

Episode 9: Streaming on Hulu on March 5

Episode 10: Streaming on Hulu on March 5

You Might Also Like