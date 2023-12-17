Cult-fave Dearfoams slippers are up to 50% off at Amazon, starting at $14

If you're trying to keep up the momentum with your holiday shopping, we have good news: Amazon has some great discounts available, and there's one sale going on now that is the perfect assist for your holiday list — and your "keeping your toesies snuggly warm" list.

That sale features the comfy-cozy slippers from Dearfoams! And with these prices, we suggest you snag one pair of Dearfoams for you, one for everyone in your crew. They make great gifts and superb stocking stuffers; always a thoughtful treat for anyone looking to snuggle up as the days get colder. We've collected the best markdowns from the Dearfoams sale right here, so you can find the right pair for everyone on your list. Scroll on, and get your "Add to Cart" finger ready, because if you pick 'em up now they'll arrive before Christmas!

Amazon Dearfoams Samantha Knit Closed Toe Scuff Slipper $20 $36 Save $16 One of Dearfoams's more popular styles, these bridge the gap between indoor and outdoor shoes. With the inspiration of more than 3,000 five-star ratings, you're practically guaranteed to wear these through winter and beyond. "I like having something to wear around the house (especially in winter) because I have hard floors and they get dirty easy with all my young kids," wrote a happy shopper. "I do not, however, like having hot feet. These slippers are great! My feet don't get sweaty in them, but they are comfy and warm." $20 at Amazon

Dearfoams Dearfoams Women's Heritage Warm Up Bootie Slipper $21 $42 Save $21 Wake and walk in comfort with these teddy slippers. Made for cozy mornings, they're lined with soft faux sherpa and have a memory foam sole. This teddy slipper is a cold-morning fave for those who like a slipper that covers their whole foot. "I was never a slipper-wearing person, but these are such a game changer," reported a five-star fan. "Super comfy and warm...like little sleeping bags on your feet!" $21 at Amazon

Amazon Dearfoams Chenille A-Line Slipper $30 $40 Save $10 With a rubber outsole and memory foam insole, these soft chenille slippers are cute and comfy enough to wear outside. This deal is for people who like their bills low and their comfort level high. It's also one of the more popular slipper styles from Dearfoams, with over 3,700 five-star fans. "Even though they are fuzzy and warm, I noticed that my feet didn't sweat at all," noted a rave reviewer. "The hard sole is an added bonus, as I do tend to wear my slippers to get the mail or take the dogs for a quick walk. They fit true to size. Looking forward to wearing them all year long!" $30 at Amazon

Dearfoams Dearfoams Womens Mama Bear Slipper $21 $36 Save $15 Made with super-comfy memory foam padding and a rubber sole, the mama bear in your life can roam freely indoors or outdoors. One of the most popular Dearfoams slippers, with more than 13,500 five-star ratings, these adorable slippers are for the mama who deserves a lot of pampering. The fluffy footbed and memory foam insole will make her feel like she's dancing clouds rather than running around the house. Just take it from this five-star fan who puts it perfectly: "These slippers feel so cozy on my feet, I hate to take them off to put on shoes!" $21 at Amazon

Amazon Dearfoams Chenille Bootie Slipper $25 $44 Save $19 Made with luxurious chenille and a memory foam sole, your ankles get the same white glove treatment as your tootsies. If you want your love for chenille to extend to your ankles, these popular house shoes cover what your pajamas don't. "I bought these for my wife, and she really likes them a lot ... and she doesn’t like anything (including me, sometimes)," wrote a doting husband. "But that all changed once I threw these at her and said, 'You always say your feet are cold, so I got you these slippers to keep them warm.'" $25 at Amazon

Amazon Dearfoams Katie Microfiber Velour Espadrille Slipper $20 $36 Save $16 Designed with a multi-density cushioned insole with memory foam, these Dearfoams will bring you instant comfort and relaxation. Looking for a multipurpose, multi-surface slipper? Thanks to their rubber soles, these velour slippers can be worn indoors while lounging around the house or outdoors to grab the mail or walk the dog. And they get the thumbs-up from more than 5,000 five-star fans. "Finding a slipper that just fits and is comfortable and supports is the most wonderful thing for my crazy feet," said a happy customer. "[These are] the best house slipper around. I bought 4 pairs. Machine washable, air dry, always have a spare. Very pleased with DearFoams." $20 at Amazon

Amazon Dearfoams Bethany Suede Moccasin Slipper $32 $54 Save $22 These moccasins are made with genuine suede with a faux shearling lining for indoor comfort even when you're outdoors. For a slipper you can wear just like a shoe, these moccasins have a tough rubber sole that stands up to concrete and a genuine suede upper with a faux shearling lining for comfort. "I’ve had these slippers for quite a while now, and they still look brand-new," wrote a satisfied shopper. "Faux lining is intact, and they are so warm and comfortable (I always have cold feet). These feel like a cozy hug for your feet. (Is that weird?!?)" $32 at Amazon

Amazon Dearfoams Bridal I Do Slide Slipper $14 $38 Save $24 with coupon Kristin Chenoweth was spotted in these adorable wedding-themed slippers. Planning a walk down the aisle? These cute puffs of clouds can help get you prepped for the altar. "I surprised my daughter with these on her wedding day, and they couldn’t have been more perfect," wrote one adoring mother. "She was able to wear them all day while she was getting ready, and they were super comfy. Then, after her ceremony, I set them underneath her chair at her sweetheart table and she was able to use them during her reception while she greeted her guests and danced the night away. She got so many compliments and she said it was probably her favorite gift from her wedding. My other daughter is getting married next December, and she will be getting a pair as well. They were way better than I anticipated, and beautiful!!!!" Add the on-page coupon for max savings! Save $24 with coupon $14 at Amazon

Amazon Dearfoams Beatrice Side Gore Slide Slipper $18 $34 Save $16 with coupon These are exactly what you want to step into when you get out of the shower — nearly 6,000 rave reviewers agree. For those who like a more traditional house slipper, you can't go wrong with this popular style. "Whenever I wear these around the house my husband always reminds me of the movie The Blues Brothers where Aretha Franklin wears the same slippers," wrote a comfy shopper. "These are fabulous, love the old-school vintage feel and look." Save $16 with coupon $18 at Amazon

Amazon Dearfoams Olive Memory Foam Sweatshirt Clog Slipper $20 $40 Save $20 Imagine sliding your feet into a comfy, cozy sweatshirt — that's exactly what these clogs feel like! They're perfect to slide on when you are looking for some extra snuggliness for your deserving tootsies. These plush slippers are made with a soft and breathable terry lining that keeps your feet dry and comfortable, and a sweatshirt-material exterior for optimal coziness. They're a successful gift too: "I purchased these as a gift for my mom, and she loved them," shared a satisfied shopper. "In her own words, they are like Cadillacs for your feet. And she loves that the bottoms are like regular shoes, so she can wear them out around the house. The gray color looks nice, and they are durable yet comfortable." And don't forget to add the on-page coupon for extra savings! $20 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you'll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here.

